Yellowjackets: Lauren Ambrose Joins Season 2 as Adult Version of [Spoiler]

Another member of the Yellowjackets will survive the team’s traumatic past: Lauren Ambrose has joined the cast for Season 2 playing the adult version of Vanessa “Van” Palmer.

In addition, Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), who plays the teen version of Van, has been upped to series regular, Showtime announced Thursday.

Yellowjackets — which made TVLine’s list of the 20 best TV shows of 2021 — centers on a group of female high school soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. As the show chronicles the events immediately after the crash — in which the young women transform from a complicated-but-thriving team to savage clans — it also catches up with the characters as adults (played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress), “proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

In Season 1, the teenage Van narrowly survived a vicious wolf attack. Her fellow teammates almost lit her body on fire in a funeral pyre, until the young girl abruptly came to.

Ambrose starred in the critically-acclaimed drama Six Feet Under for five seasons, earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She currently stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Servant, which will soon release its fourth and final season. Her additional TV credits include The X-Files, Torchwood, Dig and Law & Order.

Thoughts on Ambrose’s casting? Theories for Yellowjackets‘ second season? Be sure to hit the comments.

