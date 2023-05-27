‘Yellowjackets’ Finale: Co-Creator Ashley Lyle On Shocker Ending & Fan Reaction: “Is Getting Death Threats A Showrunner Right Of Passage?”

Yellowjackets wrapped its second season on Showtime with a killer ending and a promise that things are going to get “weirder.”

In a Twitter thread posted Friday, Co-Creator Ashley Lyle expressed gratitude toward her cast and crew for working their “absolute asses off” on a season that went to extremes — including with a surprise death at the end of the season. As a result, some fans weren’t too pleased with how she, co-creator Bart Nickerson and their writers decided to wrap things up on the drama about a team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the wilderness.

“So I know some people really enjoyed the Yellowjackets finale…and some people …. did not. Is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage?” Lyle wrote on Twitter. “Because I can live without that one! But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us.”

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season in December, before the second season premiered in March.

