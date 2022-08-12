Yellowjackets fans complain as casting announcement ruins plot twist (cloned)

Lauren Ambrose has been cast to play the adult version of Van in season two of Yellowjackets.

The first season of the hit psychological drama series followed a group of women who survived a plane crash during their high school soccer days in the 1990s. After 19 months of being stranded in the remote Canadian wilderness, they turn into warring clans.

On Thursday (11 August), Showtime announced that Ambrose, the former Six Feet Under star, is set to portray Van during her adult years.

The teenage Van is portrayed by Liv Hewson, who has been promoted to a series regular in the forthcoming season.

Through the use of time jumps from the 1996 plane crash and 25 years later, the show reveals what really happened between the group of survivors after they formed their own cannibalistic society.

The news confirms fan theories that Van did make it out alive, with many complaining about the spoiler aspect of the news.

“Very happy for Lauren Ambrose, very annoyed by the spoiler for Van’s fate,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Great choice, but weird how these #Yellowjackets casting announcements are also spoilers as you know they've made it back from the plane crash alive.”

Production on the second season is scheduled to start in Vancouver later this month.

Ella Purnell in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime)

The series has earned seven nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, two acting nods for Melanie Lynskey (Shauna) and Christina Ricci (Misty), two writing nominations, as well as directing, and casting.

Check out the full list of 2022 Emmy nominations here.

Read The Independent’s four-star review of Yellowjackets season one here.

Yellowjackets season one is available to stream on Showtime in the US and on Sky Atlantic in the UK. The release date for season two has not yet been announced.