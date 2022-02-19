Yellowjackets cast talks season 1's biggest shocks and their burning questions

"They literally told me the dog was just going to run away."

It didn't take long for Tawny Cypress to learn that she couldn't trust anyone on Yellowjackets.

The cast of the secret-filled Showtime series recently gathered for Atlanta's SCAD TVFest to talk about their wildly successful first season. Cypress and castmates Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Liv Hewson, and Samantha Hanratty joined a virtual panel and revealed some insider secrets about the series, including Cypress saying she found out about a number of the season's twists while in the hair and makeup trailer.

Hewson echoes that sentiment: "I didn't know what was going to happen to Van. Someone on the hair and makeup team was like, 'So we'll need to see you about the wolf attack, right?'"

Other shocking moments they discussed? All of episode 9, the final shot of the season — "There definitely was talk about those characters possibly working together," Hanratty says — Adam's (Peter Gadiot) fate, and even Taissa's final smile. Cypress recalls getting the note that "we need to see the evil take over" in that moment, leading her to believe "you're going to see a lot more of her not sleepwalking in the second season."

The actors also discussed fan theories and their biggest questions going into season 2. At this point, the winners seem to be "Is there an adult Van?" and "What happens to the baby?!" Lynskey has the final word on that one: "If they eat the baby, I'm quitting the show."

Watch the full panel exclusively above.

