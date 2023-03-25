‘Yellowjackets’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Addictive Showtime Series (Photos)

The cast of “Yellowjackets” is a sprawling one, with different actors portraying the main characters in both the 1996 timeline and in the present. Of course, by Season 2, the cast of characters has shrunk after several tragedies befall the stranded soccer players. And people in the present timeline aren’t exactly safe from the messed-up survivors, who won’t hesitate to kill to protect themselves.

Joining the Emmy-nominated Showtime drama for Season 2 are Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie and Elijah Wood as Walter, who aids Misty (Christina Ricci) in her Citizen Detective investigation into Natalie’s (Juliette Lewis) disappearance.

Here’s all the key characters you need to know and who plays them in which timeline. MAJOR SPOILERS up through the Season 1 finale.