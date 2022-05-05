Yellow Veil Boards Corey Deshon’s Thriller ‘Daughter’ Starring Casper Van Dien – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired world sales rights to Corey Deshon’s debut feature Daughter and will introduce the project to buyers in Cannes later this month. Casper Van Dien, Elyse Dinh, Ian Alexander and Vivien Ngô star in the pic about a young woman inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter.

Daughter is the first feature from writer/director Deshon, writer and consulting producer on the third season of ABC’s A Million Little Things and writer on the upcoming Netflix political thriller series The Night Agent.

More from Deadline

Van Dien (Starship Troopers) plays Father, Dinh (HBO’s Watchmen) is Mother. Alexander (The Last Of Us Part II, Star Trek: Discovery, The OA) plays Brother and Ngô (Queen Sugar) marks her first feature lead turn as the titular Daughter.

Described as a collaborative effort by Deshon and Ngô to challenge the confines of what creators of color are expected to produce within the limits of stereotypical genres and narrative arcs, Daughter features a diverse cast made up predominantly of Vietnamese American actors, and was filmed with an overall cast and crew consisting of 60% women and 80% people of color.

“Daughter is one of the most assured debut features that we have seen in some time,” said Yellow Veil Pictures Co-Founder Joe Yanick. “Shot beautifully in 16mm, the film is in equal measure a horrific chamber piece as it is a moving ensemble about the intersection between family and religion.”

Said Deshon, ”Our entire cast and creative team took a bold swing with this project to create something truly unique, and to see our efforts resonate with Hugues, Justin, and Joe at Yellow Veil is incredibly exciting. To be represented by a company with such a thoughtful approach to arthouse genre is a dream come true for a debut filmmaker.”

Story continues

Daughter is produced by Deshon for Thirteenth Floor Pictures, Ngô, Tracy Chitupatham, and Jes Vu; and executive produced by Sharunya Varriale, Ron Bradley, Matt Bradley, Daniel Goroshko, Laurent Fumeron and Rodolphe Sanzé from OneWorld Entertainment.

The deal was negotiated by Yellow Veil Pictures co-founders Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms and Yanick, with Sanzé & Deshon. Deshon is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Fox Rothschild.

The market premiere will take place May 23 at 9:30am in Cannes.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.