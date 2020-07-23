Yellow Grass, Sask., man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Abbie Speir

A man from southeast Saskatchewan has pleaded guilty to killing a woman more than three years ago.

On Thursday, Kevin Okofor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Abbie Speir. Okofor had originally been charged with first-degree murder.

Speir, a mother of three children, was found dead in Yellow Grass, Sask., in April 2017.

At the time, her death sparked shock and disbelief across the province.

Emergency services were called to a home in Yellow Grass, about 90 kilometres southeast of Regina, on April 20 for reports of a fire. They found Speir dead.

Speir was remembered as a special person in her community. After her death, the town of Yellow Grass held a large fundraiser for her three children.

The Minster Justice at the time, Gordon Wyant, said Speir's parents were family friends. While speaking about Speir, he mentioned the need for more supports for victims of domestic violence.