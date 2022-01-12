Yellow Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The financial results will be released the same day, February 2, 2022, after the market close.



The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño

913-696-6108

investor@myyellow.com Media Contact: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@myyellow.com



Heather Nauert

heather.nauert@myyellow.com



