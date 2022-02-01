Yellow Bird Producer Eiffel Mattsson Joins Nordic Drama Queens

Eiffel Mattsson, the producer behind Netflix’s upcoming miniseries “The Playlist” (“Spotify Untold”), has joined Nordic Drama Queens, the up-and-coming Scandinavian company backed by Endeavor Content.

Nordic Drama Queens was launched in Sept. 2021 by a trio of well-respected female executives (pictured), Josefine Tengblad, Sandra Harms and Line Winther Skyum Funch. The banner focuses on developing and producing premium film and TV content for the global market.

Mattsson, who has more 20 years of experience with international feature films and TV dramas, is joining from Yellow Bird, where he has worked for the past five years. Besides “The Playlist,” Mattsson’s recent production credits include “The Truth Will Out” and Netflix’s “Young Wallander.” At Nordic Drama Queens, Mattsson will continue to produce both TV and films, local and international ones.

“Beyond excited to join the Nordic Drama Queens and Endeavor Content family. It is a golden age to make content and I am really looking forward to contributing to this new venture and create prolific and outstanding dramas,” said Mattsson.

Josefine Tengblad, producer and co-founder of Nordic Drama Queens, said that “the recruitment of Eiffel Mattsson is a dream” for the company which is pursuing its “strategy to produce global film and TV projects with a local connection.”

“Eiffel has from the start of his career had a clear focus on working internationally, which has given him unique experiences that we are very thankful he is now bringing to Nordic Drama Queens,” added Tengblad.

The company also recently hired Christine Emilie Græsholt as senior legal counsel and Emma Rönn as assistant producer. Græsholt previously worked for WISK and Yellow Bird and Rönn joins the company from Miso Film.

