Yellow Alert Issued by IMD For Cyclone in North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings about the threat of a cyclone on Friday, 25 September, due to an intensifying low pressure system in the northern regions of Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining coasts of South Odisha.

The official Twitter handle of the IMD has been posting regular updates about the cyclone.

Depression intnsfd into a Deep Depression over North & adj central BoB, likely to intnsify into a CS next 12 hrs & to cross south Odisha north AP coasts around Kalingapatnam by eve of 26Sept.

Cyclone Alert for north AP & adj south Odisha coasts Yellow Message #imd #cyclone pic.twitter.com/9Zru7Ybpm0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2021

PRECYCLONE WATCH FOR NORTH ANDHRA PRADESH & SOUTH ODISHA WELL MARKED LOW PRESSURE AREA INTENSIFIED INTO DEPRESSION OVER EASTCENTRAL AND ADJOINING NORTHEAST BOB AT 1730 IST OF 24TH SEPT. IT LAY CENTERED ABOUT 590KM EAST SOUTHEAST OF PURI AND 740 KM EAST OF KALINGAPATNAM. pic.twitter.com/CFvk5f6oB2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2021

India has an extremely long coastline and is often confronted with cyclones. Cyclones Yaas and Tauktae were two such cyclones that hit India in 2021.

Story continues

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: In Photos: Cyclone Yaas Makes Landfall, Ravages Odisha, WB Coasts

. Read more on India by The Quint.Yellow Alert Issued by IMD For Cyclone in North Andhra Pradesh and South OdishaFollowing SC Order, Govt Invites Applications From Women Candidates for NDA . Read more on India by The Quint.