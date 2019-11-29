Yelling from Cowboys locker room after loss was Michael Bennett's encouragement

It should come as no surprise that there were some words and a lot of emotions in the Dallas Cowboys locker room after an ugly Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It’s a little bit of a surprise that a commotion coming from the locker room was new defensive lineman Michael Bennett trying to fire his team up.

Right after the Cowboys’ 26-15 loss, which wasn’t as close as the score would indicate and puts an impossible amount of heat on coach Jason Garrett, Cowboys reporters said there was yelling coming from behind the closed doors of the locker room. Later, Dak Prescott said it was just Bennett giving the team some encouragement.

Michael Bennett had something to say

Here’s what Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted in the moments after the loss:

Angry screaming and hollering coming from Cowboys locker room....oh my — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 29, 2019

Dak Prescott said Michael Bennett was the one shouting and screaming at the Cowboys with words of encouragement and sticking together https://t.co/EBCYkDo4ae — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 29, 2019

Hey, the Cowboys need something to spark them.

Bennett wants to inspire Cowboys

Bennett is a longtime NFL veteran and a Super Bowl champion from his time with the Seattle Seahawks, but he’s new to the Cowboys. Dallas traded for him, from the New England Patriots, on Oct. 24.

He hasn’t been in Dallas long but he understands there needs to be urgency with the team falling to 6-6.

“Because it’s important that we understand that it’s a small window that we have,” Bennett said, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning news. “We’ve got all the great players. The only thing we’ve got to do is execute in adversity. The enemy against greatness is the unwillingness to change. We’ve got to be able to change some of the things that we’ve been doing to demand more from ourselves and become the people we want to be.

“Every opportunity is in front of us, but it’s just on us to capitalize. To win, you’ve got to sacrifice a lot. It’s going to hurt. It’s painful. You play through injury, but you do it because you have to. To win that championship, to win that Lombardi, there’s no feeling like that. And that takes a lot.”

Winning a Lombardi Trophy seems like an impossible dream for the Cowboys, who have lost six of their last nine games. But Bennett isn’t going to let the season die without a fight.

Michael Bennett spoke to his teammates in the locker room after the Cowboys' Thanksgiving loss. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

