Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Divya Bhatnagar Loses COVID-19 Battle

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar has passed away after battling COVID-19 over the last few weeks. The actor was admitted to SRV Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, in November after testing positive for the virus. According to a statement by her mother, she was put on a ventilator after her oxygen levels dropped to 71 in the last week of November.

Divya's demise is being mourned by her fellow actors.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote on Instagram, "I know life was tooo hard on you... the pain is intolerable...but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies… I will miss you Divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi... (You knew I loved you. You were both a child and an old soul.) God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh. (I hope you're happy wherever you are.) You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanty.”

Shilpa Shirodkar, who co-starred with Divya in Silsila Pyaar Ka, wrote, "I'm so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya."

On 29 November, Divya shared a message for her fans on an Instagram story. She posted a screenshot of one of her video calls with the message, “Hi Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.” In the photograph, the actor can be seen on her hospital bed, smiling through her oxygen mask."

Divya was known for her role as the maid Gulabo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and also featured in shows such as Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish.

