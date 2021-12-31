YEEZY SLIDE To Drop In "MX Cream" and "Black"

Prepare to expand your YEEZY SLIDE collection with the brand's upcoming "MX Cream" and "Black" colorways.

Unveiled through mock-up images by @yeezyinfluence, the two iterations arrive in the usual lightweight EVA foam construction. Elsewhere, the footbed features a soft top layer for extra comfort, while the toothed outsoles provide traction. In terms of color, "MX Cream" boasts a mix of cream, gray and light brown hues that form a marble pattern. "Black" sticks to the minimal aesthetic and sports a one-shade design.

Priced at $60 USD each, the YEEZY SLIDE in "MX Cream" and "Black" will be available in spring 2022 at adidas' website and select retailers.