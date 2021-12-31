YEEZY SLIDE To Drop In "MX Cream" and "Black"

Pauline De Leon
Prepare to expand your YEEZY SLIDE collection with the brand's upcoming "MX Cream" and "Black" colorways.

Unveiled through mock-up images by @yeezyinfluence, the two iterations arrive in the usual lightweight EVA foam construction. Elsewhere, the footbed features a soft top layer for extra comfort, while the toothed outsoles provide traction. In terms of color, "MX Cream" boasts a mix of cream, gray and light brown hues that form a marble pattern. "Black" sticks to the minimal aesthetic and sports a one-shade design.

Priced at $60 USD each, the YEEZY SLIDE in "MX Cream" and "Black" will be available in spring 2022 at adidas' website and select retailers.

 

