YEEZY Season 9 Is Coming to Paris Fashion Week

Navi Ahluwalia
·1 min read

Shortly after the artist walked for Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, rumors of Ye's own YEEZY show taking place in the city began to circulate.

News of the show has since been confirmed, with YEEZY SEASON 9 set to make its debut at Paris Fashion Week on October 3. Guests are said to be making their way to Paris' 8th arrondissement, with the venue operating on a limited capacity of just 50 attendees. According to Business of Fashion, Ye's been working alongside the likes of Hood by Air's Shayne Oliver, amongst others, to make the last-minute dream a reality.

Despite the seemingly random addition to PFW's showcase, it's not the first time that Ye's brought his YEEZY brand to the city. The artist's Season 8 collection was also shown in Paris, complete with a surprise performance from North.

Stay tuned for more details. In the meantime, take a look at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS23.

