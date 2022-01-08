YEEZY Gap Unveils "Engineered by Balenciaga" Creative Exploration

In an unexpected yet fitting way, YEEZY Gap has announced that Balenciaga will be joining the fashion partnership.

Kanye West and Balenciaga’s relationship comes as no surprise as Demna has created some of the rapper’s most famous looks, including "Engineered by Balenciaga" merch for his album, DONDA. The iconic designer is also the mastermind behind West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s blacked-out Met Gala look. The industry titan even pulled a "Kanye" and chose to start going by his first name only last month.

West took to Instagram to announce the collaboration, adding one post to his otherwise empty page.

In a press release, YEEZY Gap states, “This first of its kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap. YEEZY Gap engineered by Balenciaga continues Ye’s commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all.”

The first launch will arrive later this year alongside additional standalone pieces from the YEEZY Gap line. Stay tuned for more updates.