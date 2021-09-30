Stop everything — Kanye West's Yeezy Gap hoodie is now available for preorder

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When Kanye West says something is cool, we listen. (Photos: Getty Images/Gap)

Rapper Kanye West is a man of minimal fashion. His signature outfit consists of joggers, a hoodie and footwear from his mega-successful Yeezy line with Adidas. Now, for his second drop with Gap, the "All Falls Down" musician has created the "perfect hoodie," and it's available for preorder.

This is a rather full-circle moment for the award-winning producer, writer and fashion designer who inked a 10-year partnership with Gap in June 2020. As a teenager, West worked at one of Gap's retail stores and even made a reference to the brand in the single "Spaceship" from his 2004 debut album "The College Dropout."

Adult hoodies are $90; kid versions are $70. To order, you'll first have to fill out some info and select a preferred size. The hoodies are expected to ship in six to eight weeks.

Yeezy has been spotted in the blue and black versions of the hoodie, and it comes in four additional hues: fiery red, a fun purple, neutral brown and deep yellow. You'll stay warm, thanks to 100 percent double-layered cotton. The style features dropped shoulders and a kangaroo pocket in the front. Simple, classic, cozy — and sure to sell out fast. So grab one while you can!

The Yeezy hoodies retail for $90 each. (Photos: Gap)

Yeezy Gap Hoodie — Red

Photo credit: Gap

Yeezy Gap Hoodie — Purple

Yeezy Gap Hoodie - Purple

