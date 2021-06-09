Yeezy Gap Dropped Its First Piece And It’s Almost Sold Out

Photo credit: Mark Boland - Getty Images

Kanye West surprised fans by dropping the first piece of his highly anticipated Yeezy Gap line, quite literally, overnight.

Early in the morning on Tuesday, June 8, the rapper and designer rung in his 44th birthday with the release of a singular item from his buzzy collaboration with Gap.

A year after the partnership was announced, a blue bomber that’s been dubbed The Round Jacket hit the retailer's site. The piece is made from a water-wicking recycled nylon fabric to align with West's functional and futuristic approach to design.

If it looks familiar, it’s because the musician-turned-fashion savant sported the swisher coat out in Los Angeles a few days ago—and, of course, the paps were there to capture the moment. Donning a graphic tee-inspired mask that covered his whole face, West’s statement-making puffer was the focal point of the look—even before it was evident that it was part of the Yeezy Gap lineup.

Retailing for £141 ($200), the jacket is available online (it's currently onlty available for preorder to US customers) with a tentative ship date of later this autumn.

Much like everything else West does, the jacket was an instant hit and which led to longer wait times. So even if you weren’t part of the select few who happened to be awake in the wee hours and were ready to hit purchase, you can pre-order the ‘Round’ jacket, now, just be prepared to for longer waiting times. But you’ll still have to hold-off until the full lineup drops later this year to secure one of the collection’s other coveted pieces.

