YEEZY Fan Launches Customization Website

YEEZY fan Hunter Martin has taken his love for the brand to the next level, releasing yzy.vercel.app, a customization page that allows others to fully individualize the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner, SLIDE, and 500.

While the brand may be known for a curated color palette that is usually centered around neutrals, lovers of Ye’s designs will be able to put their own spin on the silhouettes. The website includes a robust color matching system, along with the option to view the unique design in 360-degrees.

Reimagining how consumers are meant to interact with products, the interactive website is certainly aligned with YEEZY and DONDA’s unapologetic drive for genuine authenticity, inimitable style and uniqueness. Fully cohesive, the expertly made page also takes visitors to the brand’s various online outposts, such as YEEZY Supply and Gap.

Head to yzy.vercel.app to try out the customization for the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner, SLIDE, and 500.