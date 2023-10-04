Years after Viens report, Quebec ombudsman says majority of calls to action still not in place

In 2018, Viens commission witness Johnny Anautak sobbed as he recounted how he'd made a trip back to Akulivik to see his ill mother but was arrested for breaching bail conditions and never got to see her before she died. The commission heard testimonies before releasing its report in 2019. (Viens Commission - image credit)

Nearly four years after Quebec's Viens report documented the mistreatment of Indigenous people, less than a third of the calls to action laid out in the commission have been implemented or are progressing as expected.

Quebec's ombudsman, Marc-André Dowd, published the first update on the commission Wednesday, which was based on a three-year inquiry into the treatment of Indigenous people by Quebec's public service.

Released in September 2019, retired Superior Court justice Jacques Viens wrote "it seems impossible to deny the systemic discrimination members of the First Nations and Inuit face in their relations with the public service."

Viens outlined 142 calls to action.

Dowd says the results achieved to date are due to several factors, including a lack of overall strategy by the Quebec government, fragmented initiatives and a lack of substantive planning.

He says there is a need for global leadership and co-ordination to generate systemic change and build solutions.

The calls to action focused on five sectors: policing, correctional services, the justice system, health and social services and youth protection.

The update, presented in Val d'Or, Que., highlighted the progress in each sector, including cross-disciplinary calls for action which include various public services: