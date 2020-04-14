After years of protest, Tsuut'ina Nation no longer objects to Springbank reservoir

After years of protest, the Tsuut'ina Nation has withdrawn its opposition to the proposed Springbank reservoir, a major flood-mitigation project the Alberta government plans to build upstream of Calgary.

The First Nation alerted the provincial government to its decision to withdraw objections on April 1. Tsuut'ina sent a letter, now posted online, saying it would "not participate any further in regulatory review processes."

Tsuut'ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney was quoted in province's Tuesday afternoon announcement as saying the two sides had "reached an agreement."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Our primary concern has always been the protection of our people and our land," Whitney said. "We have reached an agreement that provides that protection and allows us to mitigate impacts from flooding in the future."

The details of that agreement were not included in the announcement.

The Springbank reservoir has been in the works since 2014 as part of the response to the 2013 floods in southern Alberta.

Government of Alberta

If approved by federal regulators, the reservoir may cover more than 3,500 acres of land in the Springbank area west of Calgary, near the lands of Tsuut'ina Nation.

The project would allow water from the Elbow River to be diverted temporarily into the reservoir, where it would be stored and only allowed to flow back into the Elbow River and toward Calgary when the flood risk subsides.

On Twitter, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi thanked the two sides for "the dialogue towards our mutual benefit."

"This is fantastic news for Calgary," the mayor said on Twitter. "In the Nation's withdrawal of opposition, we get one step closer to the safety and security that the Springbank reservoir will provide."

History of controversy

The project has been controversial, opposed by some landowners and the Tsuut'ina First Nation, which previously preferred an earlier proposal to build a permanent reservoir in the McLean Creek area.

Story continues

Until this announcement, Tsuut'ina leaders declined to give their consent for the project, saying the proposal did not consider the impact on the land.

In the announcement, Alberta's transportation minister, Ric McIver, said the withdrawal of objections signified the result of meaningful consultations.

Last summer, the province was asked by the federal regulator for more information, the statement said, about how it was "addressing Indigenous concerns."

More consultation is planned with community members and Indigenous people "to address outstanding questions from regulators," the transportation ministry said.