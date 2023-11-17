Years in the making, Downtown Cary Park is ready for the spotlight. Here’s what to know

A 20-year-old dream in Cary has finally come to fruition.

The highly anticipated Downtown Cary Park is officially opening on Sunday after months of planning, preparation and construction.

Downtown Cary Park spans seven acres in the heart of Cary, surrounded by Walker, Academy, Walnut and Park streets, and has been designed to preserve nature, accommodate everyone, and offer a heap of new experiences.

Highlights include a dog park, grab-and-go Market 317, a skywalk, and The Nest, a children’s play area.

“We moved to Cary in April 2021 and enjoyed the downtown area for several months before it was eventually fenced off to begin the project,” said downtown resident and government consultant Brandon Toledo. “The amenities of the park sound well-thought-out as there seems to be something for all walks of life, to include our youth and four-legged residents. ... We are eager for Sunday and excited to meet the rest of the community.”

Michelle Smith, owner of the gift shop Gather Goods Co. on Kildaire Farm Road, a block away from the park, said she is interested to see if foot traffic will increase with the park’s opening. The business also rents out seven private spaces for women entrepreneurs.

“For the past 18 months, the building next door, Lee & Associates, their headquarters has been under construction. So we’ve had to deal with road closures and construction and anticipation of the park — so it’s been difficult as a small business and a retail shop,” Smith said.

As a resident, she is looking forward to the opening ceremony, which includes performances, and to making use of the park in the future.

“As a person who walks downtown daily, it’s just nice to have another place to go where there’s beautiful plantings and landscaping, Smith said.

The park’s opening also marks the start of Cary’s social district where people will be allowed to walk around downtown with alcoholic beverages. The town is one of the few in the Triangle to establish a social district behind Raleigh and Durham.

Story continues

On Sunday, Downtown Cary Park organizers in conjunction with the town’s leaders will host a day of celebration to officially commemorate the park’s opening and a calendar of events throughout the rest of the year.

Garry from TV’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ to open new park in Cary. Or is it Jerry or Larry?

Here’s everything you need to know.

A ceremony to honor all contributors

On Sunday, the park will open at 7 a.m. and that afternoon, beginning at 3, the town will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will recognize the Cary Town Council and all the contributors who worked on the park over the years.

Mayor Harold Weinbrecht will rename the downtown square surrounding the park’s fountain for outgoing Councilman Don Frantz, who has served on the town council since 2007 and played an integral role in seeing the park come to life.

Beginning at 10 a.m., attendees can enjoy live music and performances, a flyover from the Raleigh-based Bandit Flight Team, arts and crafts, synchronized light shows, food trucks, and tours of the park until 11 p.m.

The full schedule of events:

10 a.m. — Shuttles begin running from Cary Academy (1500 N. Harrison Ave.) to Downtown Cary Park





11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Meet & Greet: Ripken the Bat Dog

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Food Truck Rodeo

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Interactive Performances by Imagine Circus

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Live Performances by Shaleigh Dance Works

noon to 2:30 p.m. — Musical Performance by Al Strong Quintet & Friends

1:30 to 2:15 p.m. – Barks n Rec Trivia Round 1

3 to 4 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

4 to 7 p.m. — Paperhand Puppet Intervention

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. – Barks n Rec Trivia Round 2

5 to 7 p.m. — Meet & Greet: Jim O’Heir

5 to 7 p.m. — Meet & Greet: Celebrity Dogs Ruby Rose & Emma Grace

6:30 to 7:15 p.m. – Barks n Rec Trivia Round 3

6 to 11 p.m. — Fountain Light & Music Show

8:45 p.m. — Last Shuttle Departs the Park

Free parking and shuttles to the park

Due to limited parking around Downtown Cary Park, a shuttle service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday to help parkgoers to and from the grounds. There is a rideshare location on South Walker St. near The Walker building.

Additionally, all eight GoCary buses will have park dropoff.

The shuttles depart from Cary Academy, 1500 N. Harrison Avenue. Other parking options:

Parking will not be available to the public at

S. Academy Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic from Park St. to Dry Ave from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The parking lot on Charlie Gaddy Lane

The parking lot at the Cary Arts Center

The parking lot behind Cary Elementary off Faculty Drive

First United Methodist Church – 117 S Academy St, Cary, NC 27511

The social drinking district begins

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the Downtown Cary Park Social District is in operation. Boundaries for the social district will be clearly marked with signage at the entrance and exit points of the district downtown.

Participants are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages and must buy them at participating businesses within the district lines. The businesses include the Bark Bar and Market 317 at the park, Peck & Plume, SAAP and the Cotton House.

Participating businesses that don’t sell alcohol but will allow drinks inside will display signs in their windows. No alcohol is allowed in the Cary Regional Library, Gigi’s Playhouse, and The Now Massage. Learn more at downtowncarypark.com.

Dec. 2 event needs volunteers

Among the events planned for Downtown Cary Park this year is “A Gift to Cary Celebration” on Dec. 2.

The event kicks off the holiday season beginning at 10 a.m. with a day of activities including pictures with Santa, an ice skating rink, snowball fights, and music.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the park for the day, monitor activities, and assist with lines for photos or at the ice skating rink. Interested volunteers can sign up through the park’s Sign Up Genius profile at downtowncarypark.com and clicking the “Events” tab.

Restrooms, dog park fees, accommodations

There are five restrooms around the park with visible signage.

▪ The Bar Bar & Barkyard

Behind the pavilion and great lawn are two dog parks called the “Barkyard,” one for bigger dogs and one for smaller ones. They have shade, water features and small hills. Dog owners will need an annual membership or $5 daily pass, similar to Cary’s other dog parks.

The Bark Bar serves beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks and light snacks with outdoor seating and a fire pit.

▪ Accessibility needs and accommodations

For parkgoers who might need extra help or accommodations, the parks leaders ask they contact Adam Bell, the park’s programmer, for assistance. His email is: adam.bell@carync.gov.

For any changes or updates for the opening ceremony, parkgoers can text “DCP” to 51597.