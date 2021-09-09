Years after he lost his dad on 9/11, a Navy sailor inspires his shipmates every Sept. 11

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Eddie Pullis enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2017. The New Jersey resident could have been stationed nearly anywhere in the world. If you believe in fate, however, there was only one possible destination.

“My dad died in a tragic way in the twin towers on 9/11, and the first place I was stationed was Pearl Harbor,” the 27-year-old said. “I feel like there’s a link; I’m serving somewhere where a lot of people died. I saw the memorial there every day.”

He took it as a sign from his father, Edward Pullis, who was working in the Word Trade Center’s South Tower on Sept. 11, 2001. He was 34 years old.

Eddie Pullis reads his father Edward Pullis' name at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City

“I always see signs from my dad,” Eddie said. “The last day I was in Hawaii, when I was transferring (to Japan), I was returning my rental and I drove past a bus that said ‘9/11’ on it. It was like my dad knows that I’m about to hop on a plane to Japan and he’s sending me a message that he’s watching me.”

“I know he’s here with me. He’s here in spirit.”

That’s why, each year on Sept. 11, Eddie addresses his ship’s crew. He’ll do it Saturday aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, a supercarrier currently in the Arabian Sea. In the armed forces, 9/11 is observed with the same reverence as Pearl Harbor Day and Memorial Day.

20 years later: How a vision for the 9/11 Memorial blossomed into a piece of New York's everyday fabric

Eddie Pullis addresses shipmates on Sept. 11, 2020. A slidesow picturing his father is in the background.

“We have an all-hands call on the mess decks,” Eddie said. “They have a presentation about the history of 9/11 and how the Navy and all the other branches responded to it. At the end I volunteer to tell my story about it.”

He’ll start with the darkest day, 20 years ago.

“I was 7 years old,” he said. “First grade.”

'Daddy is here with you'

Edward and Melissa Pullis moved to Hazlet, New Jersey, from Staten Island, New York, in September of 2000 with twin boys Eddie and Anthony and newborn daughter Maria.

A year later, on his final weekend with his kids, the elder Ed taught Eddie how to ride a bicycle.

Story continues

Ed and Melissa Pullis with sons Eddie and Anthony in an undated photo.

Edward worked for Aon, a risk-mitigation firm located on floors 98 to 105 of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. When terrorists flew a plane into the North Tower, Aon employees had just a few minutes to escape. As the Pullis family would learn later, Ed encouraged colleagues to leave but stayed behind to assist in the evacuation of others.

“I remember they announced on the loudspeaker in school, everyone is going home early,” Eddie said. “My mom was always waiting at the door, to open it for us. That day she wasn’t there. The door was unlocked and we walked into the house and we saw my mom at the TV crying, and she turned it off.”

It was Melissa Pullis’ 33rd birthday.

As Eddie tells his ship’s crew each year: “She made penne alla vodka. One plate was left full at the table.”

Eventually the kids learned what happened.

“After 9/11 I would constantly say, ‘Daddy is here with you. You may not see him physically, but he’s here in your heart,’” Melissa Pullis said. “If you make him proud, he’ll forever live in you. Make your father proud; that’s what he would want from you.”

On top of the World Trade Center, a restaurant served as a 'little UN': How people still feel its legacy today

A banner in the park

Eddie graduated from high school in 2012. He went to college and held different jobs, but the Navy was his calling.

“I wanted to see the world,” he said. “Most importantly, I wanted to do it for my father, and for all the people who died that day.”

He’s a culinary specialist — “fancy name for cook," he quipped — and has one year left on his five-year commitment.

“I am extremely proud of him,” Melissa Pullis said. “He’s been an exceptional son and a great human being. He wanted to do good in the world.”

Back in May, for Memorial Day, officials in Hazlet, New Jersey, unveiled 75 banners throughout Veterans Park honoring residents who have served in the military dating back to the Revolutionary War.

One of the banners displays a photo of Eddie in uniform.

Melissa Pullis, whose husband Ed died in the attack on the World Trade Center 20 years ago, with two of her three children Maria and Anthony. A photo of her second son Eddie hangs on a banner in the background.

'He forever lost that sparkle': Firefighter's family remembers how 9/11 changed him

“To see my son’s picture there is such an honor,” Melissa Pullis said. “The other thing that made us proud is it’s where Hazlet’s 9/11 memorial is.”

The 9/11 memorial is just a short walk from the banner and includes an engraving of Ed Pullis’ face, along with those of other township residents who died that day.

“It comes down to two words: Never forget,” Eddie Pullis said. “You never want to forget 9/11. You never want to forget the people that serve our country. It makes me feel good to live in a town that 100 percent supports us.”

Melissa Pullis (on left) with two of her three children, Maria and Anthony, standing near the 9/11 memorial in Hazlet, New Jersey, where her husband Ed is listed.

A powerful message

This Saturday, the 20th anniversary of one of America’s most gut-wrenching days since Pearl Harbor, solemn commemorations will unfold across the nation. Eddie Pullis telling his family’s story to the crew of the USS Ronald Reagan will be as profound and deeply personal as any of them.

“My husband was a wonderful man and an exceptional human being like Eddie — he would expect nothing less,” Melissa Pullis said. “He would be extremely proud of him.”

Melissa Pullis with Eddie Pullis

It’s not easy for Eddie, who is shy by nature.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I’m here for my dad, and I know he would be happy that I’m standing in front of the whole crew speaking about what happened that day and why it’s important,” Eddie said.

More than a few of his shipmates are too young to remember.

“Even though it was terrible, people have to know about it,” Eddie said.

Here is a snippet of what he tells them:

Many people consider my dad a hero.

He’s why I went into the Navy. I wanted to do it for him and all the lives that perished that day. To be a part of the Navy’s core values: honor, courage, commitment.

Never forget 9/11.

Follow Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press on Twitter: @NJHoopsHaven

The photo of a grieving 9/11 son was unforgettable: 20 years on, he recalls his mom's sacrifice

New York City rebuilt after 9/11: Facing a different catastrophe, it sets out to do it again

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey sailor lost dad on 9/11, inspires Navy shipmates each year