New Year's Jokes to Start 2021 With a Smile
This year has been tough. The news has been filled with stress and sadness, and we're all missing our friends and family after months (and months!) of social distancing. All of us have had to adjust to a brand-new way of life full of Zoom meetings and remote learning and mask wearing. We've never been quite so ready to flip the calendar to welcome a new year. And while we reflect on 2020 and prepare for what 2021 has in store, we could really use a laugh.
Your New Year's Eve plans likely look different this year. Perhaps you're staying home, playing some New Year's Eve games with the family and waiting to watch the ball drop in Times Square on TV rather than going out on the town or having a big group of friends over to toast with New Year's Eve cocktails. If you're not celebrating with your loved ones, take a moment to find a joke they'd like, and send them a text or give them a call. We're sure they'd appreciate the smile it puts on their face!
Read on, and get ready to chuckle.
New Year's Puns
What is a New Year’s resolution? Something that goes in one year and out the other.
What is corn’s favorite holiday? New Ears Eve.
What's a cows favorite holiday? Moo Year's Eve
They say New York City has the best New Year's celebration, but I say it's overrated. Every year they drop the ball.
Some astronauts wanted to have a New Year's party on the moon, but they didn't planet in time.
What do farmers grow on January 1? New Year's Hay.
What's the luckiest band to listen to on New Year's Day? Black-Eyed Peas
Why do you need a jeweler on December 31? To ring in the New Year.
What does the little Champagne bottle call his father? Pop!
I thought I got lost on New Year's Eve, but then I found the Auld Lang sign.
New Year's One-Liners
My New Year's resolution was to read more, so I turned on the subtitles on my TV.
I'm going to stay up late this New Year's Eve—not to ring in the New Year, but to make sure this one leaves.
My New Year's resolution is to procrastinate. I'll start tomorrow.
"Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to." Bill Vaughan
I was going to give up all of my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that no one likes a quitter.
Not to brag, but I already have a date for New Year's Eve—it's December 31.
At the beginning of the year, I made a resolution to lose 15 pounds. Only 20 more to go!
I'm not buying a 2021 calendar until I see the trailer.
We can't let this year end: That would be admitting that 2021.
New Year's Jokes for Kids
Where do you go to do your math homework on New Year's Eve? Times Square
What did the ghost say on January 1? "Happy Boo Year"
Why did the man sprinkle sugar on his pillow on New Year's Eve? He wanted to start the year with sweet dreams.
What was the caterpillar's New Year's resolution? To turn over a new leaf.
What do dogs say on New Year's Eve? Woof.
What did the friends say to each other at midnight on New Year’s Eve? "I haven’t seen you since last year!"
