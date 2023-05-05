What years are Gen X? Here's the full list of when each generation was born.

The Pew Research Center defines generations as groups of people born within the same 15- to 20-year span. These divided time periods can help us understand how our worldview is shaped by the events that occur during our lifetime.

From baby boomers to Gen X to millennials to Gen Z and the newly emerging Gen Alpha, millions of people across the world connect under the generational relation of being born within the same time period. Even so, it sometimes can be unclear how each generation is defined and to which one you belong. What years are Gen X and other generations?

What years are Gen X?

According to Beresford Research, Generation X is anyone born between the years 1965 and 1980. Gen X is the generation that follows the baby boomers. According to Britannica, Gen Xers are described as “resourceful, independent, and keen on maintaining work-life balance.”

What years are baby boomers?

Baby boomers are anyone born between 1946 and 1964. Baby boomers are the generation of people born after World War II when the birth rate spiked.

What years are millennials?

Millennials, also known as Generation Y, were born between 1981 and 1996.

What years are Gen Z?

Members of Gen Z were born between 1997 and 2012.

What is the current generation?

According to The Atlantic, the current generation of people being born is Generation Alpha. Generation Alpha is from 2012 to 2024.

