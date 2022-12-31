New Year's Eve: World celebrates arrival of 2023

New year celebrations are in full flow in parts of the world where 2023 has already arrived.

The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first to welcome in the new year, followed by New Zealand an hour later.

And thousands gathered in Sydney for the Australian city's renowned fireworks display.

Sydney's fireworks launched from its Harbour Bridge, Opera House and barges in its famous harbour

Many also gathered to watch the fireworks under the trees in Sydney Botanic Gardens

People had gathered early to get a prime spot to watch the midnight fireworks over the Sydney Opera House

The Hagley Park celebrations in Christchurch, New Zealand, were marked with fireworks and live music

People gather to celebrate the clocks turning midnight in Seoul, South Korea

Revellers release balloons as they take part in new year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan

Entertainers perform during a countdown event for the 2023 new year celebrations in Tokyo

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the new year in Hong Kong

People celebrate in Taiwan, as fireworks light up the skyline from the Taipei 101 building

While there are still a few hours to go before Thailand marks the new year, people are already out on the streets to celebrate, like these women taking photos in front of illuminations at Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai

Bottles of wine are pictured in the back of a tuk-tuk during celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand

New year fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila, in the Philippines