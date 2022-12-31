New Year's Eve: World celebrates arrival of 2023

Jasmine Andersson - BBC News
·2 min read

New year celebrations are in full flow in parts of the world where 2023 has already arrived.

The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first to welcome in the new year, followed by New Zealand an hour later.

And thousands gathered in Sydney for the Australian city's renowned fireworks display.

Fireworks in Sydney
Sydney's fireworks launched from its Harbour Bridge, Opera House and barges in its famous harbour
People watch 9pm fireworks at Sydney Botanic Gardens, in Australia
Many also gathered to watch the fireworks under the trees in Sydney Botanic Gardens
Man wears Happy New Year glasses and strikes a thumbs up as he celebrates New Year in Sydney
People had gathered early to get a prime spot to watch the midnight fireworks over the Sydney Opera House
People welcomed 2023 with live music and fireworks at New Year's Eve celebration at Hagley Park, in Christchurch, New Zealand
The Hagley Park celebrations in Christchurch, New Zealand, were marked with fireworks and live music
People gather to celebrate the clocks turning midnight in Seoul, South Korea
People gather to celebrate the clocks turning midnight in Seoul, South Korea
Revellers release balloons as they take part in New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan
Revellers release balloons as they take part in new year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan
Entertainers perform during a countdown event for the 2023 new year celebrations in Tokyo
Entertainers perform during a countdown event for the 2023 new year celebrations in Tokyo
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the new year in Hong Kong
People celebrate new year in Taipei, in Taiwan, as fireworks light up the skyline from the Taipei 101 building
People celebrate in Taiwan, as fireworks light up the skyline from the Taipei 101 building
People take photos with their mobile phones in front of &quot;Happy New Year 2023&quot; light illuminations
While there are still a few hours to go before Thailand marks the new year, people are already out on the streets to celebrate, like these women taking photos in front of illuminations at Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai
Bottles of wine are pictured in the back of a tuk-tuk during celebrations in Bangkok
Bottles of wine are pictured in the back of a tuk-tuk during celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand
New year fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila, in the Philippines
New year fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila, in the Philippines
A New Year's Eve fireworks and light show attracts thousands of visitors to the West Tour Park in Huai 'an, East China's Jiangsu province
While many will celebrate Chinese New Year in three weeks' time, several regions are also marking New Year's Eve. Fireworks and a light show have attracted thousands of visitors to the West Tour Park in Huai 'an, in East China's Jiangsu province

Latest Stories

  • Severe flooding brings Hogmanay disruption

    The West Coast Mainline is closed between Carlisle and Scotland but a landslip in Fife has now been cleared.

  • Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that

  • Fireworks Light Up Sydney Skyline on New Year's Eve

    Sydney kicked off its New Year’s Eve celebrations with a 9 pm fireworks display over Sydney Harbour.The show was put together by Indigenous artists Carmen Glynn-Braun and Dennis Golding, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Credit: Peter Rohde via Storyful

  • JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank seek dismissal of lawsuits by Jeffrey Epstein accusers

    JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG asked a U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuits by women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, and said the banks enabled and ignored red flags about the late financier's sex trafficking. The banks in papers filed on Friday night in Manhattan federal court said they did not participate in or benefit from sex trafficking by their former client, and that the unnamed women failed to allege violations of a federal anti-trafficking law. The banks also said they had no duty to protect the women from Epstein and did not cause his abuses, requiring the dismissal of claims under a new law in New York that lets abuse victims sue even if statutes of limitations have expired.

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • South Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

    South Korea’s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket Friday after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defense posture. A twisty tendril of vapor in white-to-red ombre could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea’s sky Friday evening.

  • The most stunning satellite photos of 2022 show a world gripped by volcanic eruptions, war, and protests

    Wars, protests, and natural disasters, such as wildfires and volcanic eruptions, and floods of historic proportions defined the year.

  • The Big Eurovision Party: Rylan to bring in 2023 with song contest stars

    Memorable acts from the song contest's history performed at a special concert in The Netherlands.

  • Watching the Ball Drop From Home? Here's How to Catch All the New Year's Eve Specials

    If you're staying at home this New Year's Eve, you can still bring the party to you. Find all of this year's New Year's Eve broadcasts and more here.

  • Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it safe. Don't screw things up for a defense that — when right — is one of the better ones in the league. The next step in Pickett's evolution began with 2:55 to go in the game on Christmas Eve against Las

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou