This New Year's Eve, We're Going to Wear This Best-Selling Viral Pajama Set From Nordstrom

Unfortunately, every single holiday plan I've had recently has been canceled. The newest wave of the pandemic took Christmas party after Christmas party as its victim, and now New Year's Eve as a whole appears to be next. I'm sure most people are in the same boat, which is why I'm happy to report that the biggest NYE dress-up trend is also available in pajama form. Let me explain.

Feathers have been trending for some time, but I think the viral Sleeper feather-trim pajama set is what really caused this look to skyrocket in popularity. Fashion editors wore the famous set to sit front-row at fashion week — and I feel like I can say with utmost certainty they either wore it out of bed that morning or into bed that night. It's just one of those rare trendy pieces that actually has range, and can be worn for a multitude of occasions, including sleep.

feather trim pjs

Shop now: $320; nordstrom.com

For NYE, feather accessories, and feather-trimmed dresses were set to be the look for welcoming 2022, and saying goodbye (and good riddance, TBH) to 2021. And it looks like things may have to be a little smaller and more intimate than many of us had originally hoped. I know I personally was looking forward to wearing a feather mini skirt and matching blazer by Into the Night, a small brand that lives on my Instagram feed rent-free. While the look is too good to not wear at all, I'm accepting the fact that I may not get to give it the night out it truly deserves, at least right now.

Thankfully, the popular Sleeper sets are in stock at Nordstrom after being impossible to find for months, and now, there's even a leggings set that's even cozier for celebrating the new year right from your couch.

feather trim leggings

Shop now: $240; nordstrom.com

When the pandemic turns a better corner soon enough, there will still be a whole new year of festivities to look forward to. Of course, these pajama sets are more than appropriate to wear to them. But now is also as good a time as ever to invest in feather-trim dresses, blazers, and even boots. It's the maximalist trend that'll be everywhere in the months to come, and I guarantee it's the only going-out look you can also find in PJ form.

Shop the best feather-look trends from Nordstrom, below.

Sleeper Party Trim Feather Pajamas

Party Feather Trim Pajamas SLEEPER in Purple Plaid

Shop now: $290; nordstrom.com

Sleeper The Weekend Chic Feather-Trim Top and Leggings Set

The Weekend Chic Feather Trim Top & Leggings Set SLEEPER in White

Shop now: $240; nordstrom.com

Commando Crop High Waist Feather Trim Faux Leather Leggings

faux leggings

Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Feather Minidress

feather dress

Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com

Asos Beaded Faux Feather Minidress

feather minidress

Shop now: $171; nordstrom.com

Shake-Ya Feather Over-the-Knee Boot

feather boot

Shop now: $320; nordstrom.com

River Island Off the Shoulder Feather Cuff Dress

feather cuff dress

Shop now: $42 (Originally $70); nordstrom.com

Nina Dalva Feather Sandal

sandals

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

River Island Feather Cuff Check Blazer

blazer

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com