New Year's Eve and Day activities in Saskatchewan for the whole family

Saskatchewan families prepare to ring in 2023 right. (CBC - image credit)

For many, New Year's Day is a time to stay in bed and binge television, or carefully write out New Year resolutions only to find the list under the couch with the dust bunnies in the spring.

But for those who want to start 2023 off with some activity, there are family friendly events happening across Saskatchewan.

On New Year's Eve, families in the Saskatoon area or up for a road trip can head out to Champêtre County — 35 kilometres east of Saskatoon off Highway 5.

There the whole group can ride a sleigh drawn by Clydesdale horses in a magical winter countryside setting with cozy blankets. These rides leave every half hour from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CST.

Adrian Cheung/ CBC News

Meanwhile in Saskatoon, the long-running BHP Enchanted Forest will be on at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park on New Year's Eve between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. CST. The Christmas lights show is a long-time favourite in the city, and can be enjoyed by the whole family from the comfort of your car.

Up in North Battleford, families can bring in the New Year by watching fireworks from King Hill. Organizers are asking people to stay in their vehicles as they take in the spectacle. The fireworks are set to start bursting at 7 p.m. CST Saturday.

Next, skating, snowshoe hikes and a new activity course will open at Echo Valley Provincial Park on New Year's Day for the third year.

The park will feature its skating loop that winds through Aspen campground, with campfires to warm up at along the way.

In Regina, Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty and Donna Mirasty will ring in 2023 at Government House with his New Year's Day Levee on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

There will be free food and drinks in the Henry Newlands Ballroom, and musical performances by polka group The Western Senators, harpist Glenna Stewart and pianist Jim Gallagher.

Children can get the royal treatment by crafting their own crowns in the house.

And if you're not ready to give up that warm, fuzzy holiday spirit yet, visitors can do a tour of the Christmas decorations inside Government House, including Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and lights.