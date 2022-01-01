New Year's Day stores open include Target, Macy's, Kohl's, Dillard's, Big Lots and more

If your happy place is the mall on New Year's Day, start celebrating.

Many of the nation's top shopping destinations, including Macy’s, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Apple, Bath & Body Works, Home Depot, Target and Walmart, will be open for business Saturday.

But be sure to check before you leave home because not every store will be open and many will have shortened hours. Sam's Club and Costco are among those taking the holiday off. Several pharmacies also will be closed.

Semi-annual sales, many of which kicked off after Christmas, continue at Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Tory Burch and several other stores. Christmas clearance sales continue at other stores while supplies last.

With limited holiday merchandise this year amid supply chain disruptions, some stores may already be sold out of Christmas décor and will be stocking shelves for Valentine’s Day.

To help plan your shopping down to the minute, here are New Year’s Day store hours for department stores, discount retailers, drugstores and more.

New Year's store hours

Check with your closest location to confirm hours, as they may vary and not all locations will be open. In some cases, store websites have not been updated to reflect holiday hours, so call your closest location. Curbside pickup hours also may be different from store hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors hours for New Year's Day

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

More information: Academy.com

Ace Hardware New Year's hours

Hours: Check local stores for hours Saturday.

More information: Acehardware.com

Apple New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary

More information: Apple.com/retail

Banana Republic New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary

More information: Bananarepublic.gap.com/stores

Barnes & Noble New Year's hours

Hours: Stores open at 11 a.m. and close normal hours Saturday, which vary by location.

More information: Barnesandnoble.com

Bass Pro Shops' New Year's hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

More information: Basspro.com

Bath & Body Works New Year's Day hours

Hours: Varies

More information: Bathandbodyworks.com

Bealls Florida hours for New Year's Day

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

More information: Beallsflorida.com

Bealls Outlet New Year's Day hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

More information: Beallsoutlet.com

Bed Bath & Beyond New Year's hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Bedbathandbeyond.com

Belk New Year's Day store hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Belk.com

Best Buy New Year's Day hours

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Bestbuy.com

Big Lots hours for New Year's Day

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

More information: Biglots.com

BJ's Wholesale Club New Year's hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Bjs.com

Boscov’s New Year's Day store hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Boscovs.com

Burkes Outlet New Year's Day hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

More information: Burkesoutlet.com

Burlington New Year's hours

Hours: Varies, some stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

More information: Burlington.com

buybuy Baby New Year's hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Buybuybaby.com

Cabela’s New Year's Day hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

More information: Cabelas.com

Costco closed New Year's Day 2022

Hours: All clubs closed New Year's Day.

More information: Costco.com

CVS hours for New Year's Day

Hours: Varies, but many open New Year's Day, however, pharmacy hours can vary.

More information: Cvs.com

Dick's Sporting Goods New Year's Day hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Dickssportinggoods.com

Dillard's New Year's Day hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Dillards.com

Dollar General New Year's hours

Hours: Normal operating hours

More information: Dollargeneral.com

Dollar Tree hours for New Year's Day

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Dollartree.com

DSW New Year's Day store hours

Hours: Many open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Dsw.com

Dunham’s Sports hours for New Year's

Hours: Most open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year's Day. Exceptions are listed here.

More information: Dunhamssports.com

Family Dollar New Year's Day hours

Hours: Regular hours

More information: Familydollar.com

Five Below New Year's hours

Hours: Many open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Fivebelow.com

Fleet Farm hours for New Year's Day

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

More information: Fleetfarm.com

Foot Locker New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary, but many open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information: Footlocker.com

GameStop New Year's Day 2022 hours

Hours: Varies, but many open mall locations open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, while locations outside of malls are open from noon to 7 p.m.

More information: Gamestop.com

Gap New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary

More information: Gap.com

Guitar Center New Year's hours

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Guitarcenter.com

Hobby Lobby New Year's Day hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday

More information: Hobbylobby.com

Home Depot New Year's hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

More information: Homedepot.com

HomeGoods New Year's hours

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Homegoods.com

Ikea hours for New Year's Day

Hours: Regular hours, which vary.

More information: Ikea.com

Instacart hours for New Year's Day

Hours: Regular hours, which vary.

More information: Instacart.com/store

JCPenney New Year's hours

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Jcpenney.com

Joann Stores New Year's Day hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Joann.com

Kay Jewelers New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m. New Year's Day.

More information: Kay.com

Kirkland's hours for New Year's Day

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

More information: Kirklands.com

Kohl's New Year's Day 2022 hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

More information: Kohls.com

Lowe's New Year's hours

Hours: Varies, most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Lowes.com

Macy's New Year's hours

Hours: Varies, many close at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. New Year's Day

More information: Macys.com

Marshalls New Year's Day hours

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Marshalls.com

Menards New Year's Day hours

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

More information: Menards.com

Michaels New Year's Day hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Michaels.com

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary, but many closing 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Nordstrom.com

Office Depot, OfficeMax hours for New Year's Day

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Officedepot.com

Old Navy New Year's hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Oldnavy.gap.com

Ollie's Bargain Outlet New Year's hours

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. New Year's Day.

More information: Ollies.us

Party City New Year's hours

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

More information: Partycity.com

Petco New Year's Day hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

More information: Petco.com

PetSmart hours for New Year's Day

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Petsmart.com

REI New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary, but many close at 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Rei.com

Rite-Aid New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary

More information: Riteaid.com

Ross hours for New Year's Day

Hours: Vary, most close at 10 p.m. Saturday

More information: Rossstores.com

Sam's Club closed New Year's Day 2022

Hours: Closed Saturday

More information: Samsclub.com

Shipt New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary.

More information: Shipt.com

Shoe Carnival New Year's Day hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Shoecarnival.com

Staples New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary, but 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Staples.com

Target New Year's Day 2022 hours

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

More information: Target.com

T.J. Maxx New Year's Day hours

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Tjmaxx.tjx.com

Ulta New Year's Day hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Ulta.com

Vineyard Vines New Year's Day hours

Hours: Varies, but most open until 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Vineyardvines.com

Walgreens New Year's hours

Hours: Open regular hours, but pharmacy hours vary Saturday for New Year's Day.

More information: Walgreens.com

Walmart New Year's Day hours 2022

Hours: Open regular hours Saturday, which for most stores is from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More information: Walmart.com

World Market New Year's hours

Hours: Vary, but most open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information: Worldmarket.com

Zales New Year's Day hours

Hours: Vary, most stores close at 6 p.m. Saturday

More information: Zales.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Year's open stores: Hobby Lobby, Best Buy, Target, Walgreens hours