New Year's Day store hours: What stores are open and closed today? Hours for Kohl's, The Home Depot, CVS and more

New Year's Day 2023: What stores are open today

Hello, 2023! The new year has finally arrived and with it, plenty of napping and nursing hangovers from last night's festivities. If you plan on doing any shopping today to kickstart the "new year, new you", be aware that tons of stores are closed or have reduced hours today, January 1, 2023. To help you navigate your New Year's Day shopping spree, we're bringing you the inside scoop on store hours at Walmart, Lowe's, Kohl's and more.

While many stores were open New Year's Eve, far fewer are open on New Year's Day. Remember that when you're stocking up on hooch, snacks and noise-makers. Here's a list of popular retailers and their special hours of operation today. Keep in mind that these hours vary nationwide, so it doesn't hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case.

Open during regular hours today.

Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hours vary by location.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stores are closed today but curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open during regular hours today. Hours vary by location.

Stores are closed on New Year's Day.

Open during regular hours on New Year's Day, however, pharmacies are closed. Hours vary by location.

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location.

Hours vary by location.

Five Below

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores are closed on New Year's Day.

Hours vary by location.

Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours vary by location.

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours vary by location but many stores close by 6 p.m. today.

Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hours vary by location but most close by 6 p.m. today.

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours vary by location.

Stores are closed on New Year's Day.

Hours vary by location, but many stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores are closed New Year's Day.

Will be open during regular hours on New Year's Day, however, pharmacies are closed. Hours vary by location.

Open during regular hours today.

Hours vary, but many locations will close early today.

Zales

Open during regular hours today.

