New Year's Day store hours: What stores are open and closed today? Hours for Kohl's, The Home Depot, CVS and more

Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
·3 min read
Hello, 2023! The new year has finally arrived and with it, plenty of napping and nursing hangovers from last night's festivities. If you plan on doing any shopping today to kickstart the "new year, new you", be aware that tons of stores are closed or have reduced hours today, January 1, 2023. To help you navigate your New Year's Day shopping spree, we're bringing you the inside scoop on store hours at Walmart, Lowe's, Kohl's and more.

While many stores were open New Year's Eve, far fewer are open on New Year's Day. Remember that when you're stocking up on hooch, snacks and noise-makers. Here's a list of popular retailers and their special hours of operation today. Keep in mind that these hours vary nationwide, so it doesn't hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case.

7-Eleven

Open during regular hours today.

Athleta

Hours vary by location.

Banana Republic

Hours vary by location.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bath & Body Works

Hours vary by location.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Best Buy

Stores are closed today but curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Lots

Open during regular hours today. Hours vary by location.

Costco

Stores are closed on New Year's Day.

CVS

Open during regular hours on New Year's Day, however, pharmacies are closed. Hours vary by location.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dollar General

Hours vary by location.

Dollar Tree

Hours vary by location.

Family Dollar

Hours vary by location.

Five Below

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop

Stores are closed on New Year's Day.

Gap

Hours vary by location.

Hobby Lobby

Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

H&M

Hours vary by location.

HomeGoods

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ikea

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JC Penny

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joann

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kay Jewelers

Hours vary by location but many stores close by 6 p.m. today.

Kohl's

Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe's

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy's

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Marshalls

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Hours vary by location but most close by 6 p.m. today.

Office Depot

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Petco

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PetSmart

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rite-Aid

Hours vary by location.

Sam's Club

Stores are closed on New Year's Day.

Staples

Hours vary by location, but many stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Target

Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx

Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trader Joe's

Stores are closed New Year's Day.

Walgreens

Will be open during regular hours on New Year's Day, however, pharmacies are closed. Hours vary by location.

Walmart

Open during regular hours today.

Whole Foods

Hours vary, but many locations will close early today.

Zales

Open during regular hours today.

