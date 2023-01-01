New Year's Day store hours: What stores are open and closed today? Hours for Kohl's, The Home Depot, CVS and more
Hello, 2023! The new year has finally arrived and with it, plenty of napping and nursing hangovers from last night's festivities. If you plan on doing any shopping today to kickstart the "new year, new you", be aware that tons of stores are closed or have reduced hours today, January 1, 2023. To help you navigate your New Year's Day shopping spree, we're bringing you the inside scoop on store hours at Walmart, Lowe's, Kohl's and more.
While many stores were open New Year's Eve, far fewer are open on New Year's Day. Remember that when you're stocking up on hooch, snacks and noise-makers. Here's a list of popular retailers and their special hours of operation today. Keep in mind that these hours vary nationwide, so it doesn't hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case.
7-Eleven
Open during regular hours today.
Athleta
Hours vary by location.
Banana Republic
Hours vary by location.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bath & Body Works
Hours vary by location.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Belk
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Best Buy
Stores are closed today but curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Big Lots
Open during regular hours today. Hours vary by location.
Costco
Stores are closed on New Year's Day.
CVS
Open during regular hours on New Year's Day, however, pharmacies are closed. Hours vary by location.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dollar General
Hours vary by location.
Dollar Tree
Hours vary by location.
Family Dollar
Hours vary by location.
Five Below
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
GameStop
Stores are closed on New Year's Day.
Gap
Hours vary by location.
Hobby Lobby
Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Home Depot
Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
H&M
Hours vary by location.
HomeGoods
Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ikea
Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
JC Penny
Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Joann
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kay Jewelers
Hours vary by location but many stores close by 6 p.m. today.
Kohl's
Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lowe's
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Macy's
Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Marshalls
Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Michaels
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack
Hours vary by location but most close by 6 p.m. today.
Office Depot
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Old Navy
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Petco
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
PetSmart
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rite-Aid
Hours vary by location.
Sam's Club
Stores are closed on New Year's Day.
Staples
Hours vary by location, but many stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
Target
Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TJ Maxx
Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trader Joe's
Stores are closed New Year's Day.
Walgreens
Will be open during regular hours on New Year's Day, however, pharmacies are closed. Hours vary by location.
Walmart
Open during regular hours today.
Whole Foods
Hours vary, but many locations will close early today.
Zales
Open during regular hours today.
