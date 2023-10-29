How years of appeasing Iran unleashed horror across the Middle East

A shadow looms over the pandemonium now engulfing the Holy Land. Behind the terrorist pogrom inflicted on Israel by Hamas lurks the most sinister of all the Middle Eastern despotisms: the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Most security experts in Israel, Europe and the United States agree that the Iranians are primarily responsible for arming, funding and indoctrinating the pitiless Palestinian butchers who three weeks ago slaughtered, raped and abducted Israeli infants, mothers and grandmothers.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) know that Hamas could not have overpowered its troops, including tanks, guarding the Gaza perimeter without drone technology and other military expertise supplied by Iran and tested on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Israel, like Ukraine, is fighting on the front line of Western civilisation, in mortal danger from a new “axis of evil” — Moscow, Tehran, Pyongyang.

This week it became clear that this axis now includes Hamas. In Moscow, two senior terrorists — including a member of its ruling politburo — met a confidante of Vladimir Putin, while Iran sent its deputy foreign minister to join this macabre cabal.

Israel described this cynical volte face by the Kremlin as “obscene”. But the realignment of Russian diplomacy to embrace Hamas is further proof of the growing role of Iran in Putin’s war of extermination against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin met with Iran president Ebrahim Raisi last year for talks on the Syrian war - Sergei Savostyanov/AFP

How, then, could the West in general, and the United States in particular, have lowered our guard against Iran, the only state to be deeply and demonstrably involved in both these major conflicts?

And how did it come about that Israel — a tiny country roughly the size of Wales, though with three times the population — is paying the price for the failure of America and Europe to take the Iranian threat seriously?

Hamas puppet-masters

More than 1,400 Israeli citizens were murdered in the attack on October 7. It was carried out by Hamas, which is largely a subsidiary of Iran, although Qatar hosts some of its leaders. If the UK were to lose 10,000 people in a single terrorist attack, does anyone think that we would hesitate to hit back hard, not only at the terrorists but also at the puppet-masters pulling the strings?

Why, indeed, should Israel allow its response to Iranian aggression be restrained by an American President who is still vainly hoping to negotiate with a state that has consistently declared its genocidal intentions towards the Jewish people and its eternal enmity to the West?

At a high-level private briefing by a spokesman for the IDF this week, I asked about their assessment of the possibility that Iran might directly intervene in the conflict. He pointed to the fact that the US had moved two carrier battle groups into the region to act as a deterrent against Iran.

But the arrival of the mighty USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest warship, in the Eastern Mediterranean is primarily a defensive move. Since October 17 Iranian proxies across the region have fired missiles at US air bases in Iraq and Syria, wounding at least 20 American personnel.

On Thursday night the US launched retaliatory airstrikes in Syria against weapons and ammunition facilities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Lloyd Austin, the US Defense Secretary, is clear that the IRGC is behind the attacks on US bases, designed to widen the war across the region.

Yet if the US, the most formidable military and naval power on earth, is so concerned about hostile Iranian intentions, why has Joe Biden been so eager to sign off prisoner swaps and to resurrect the moribund 2015 nuclear deal?

Even now, it is clear that the President is primarily concerned about negotiating the release of the estimated 220 hostages taken by Hamas, above all the ten US citizens still being held. Biden has made his support for Israel conditional on the indefinite postponement of the IDF ground offensive, at least until the safety of Americans is guaranteed.

US national Emad Shargi (centre) is freed as part of a prisoner swap with Iran - Jonathan Ernst/AFP

So far, Netanyahu has gone along with Biden’s demand, but he knows that the Israeli war aim of destroying Hamas once and for all is non-negotiable. The contrast between the Israeli and the US approaches to the crisis is stark: Washington sees the conflict in transactional terms, but for Jerusalem it is existential.

Force and restrain

Hamas and their masters in Tehran know this, of course. They are now also making the impossible demand that Israel release more than 6,000 convicted terrorists. And all the time we must presume that they are going full steam ahead with developing nuclear capabilities, probably now with Putin’s help.

The Iranians are hoping to drive a diplomatic coach and horses between the Israeli war aim of victory and the US one of damage limitation, with the Europeans playing their accustomed role of useful idiots.

What the President, like most of his counterparts in the EU, has been disastrously slow to grasp is that enmity of the Iranian tyranny is implacable. The only language that will restrain Tehran is that of force — overwhelming force of the kind that only Washington (but not Brussels) can project.

To all intents and purposes, the Islamic Republic has been at war with the “Great Satan” (the US), the “Zionist entity” (Israel), Britain and our allies ever since its inception. Hundreds of billions in oil revenues and countless lives have been sacrificed since 1979 in the name of the Islamic Revolution.

What is actually satanic is the Islamist state ideology imposed on Iran by the regime’s founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, and perpetuated by Ayatollah Khamenei, his equally bloodthirsty successor as Supreme Leader. When Khamenei leads chants of “Death to America”, as he often does, or uses the phrase “final solution” about Israel, he means the words literally.

This apocalyptic vision, saturated in anti-Semitism, not only mandates a permanent global war against Jews in order to hasten the final triumph of Islam, but encompasses the annihilation of the Judaeo-Christian West — no matter what the human cost. The Iranian regime and its proxy Hamas speak the language of Nazi-inspired genocide.

The vocabulary of Hamas-influenced Palestinians in Gaza, who unthinkingly speak, not of “civilian casualties”, but of “martyrs”, derives from Iran. And now we are hearing this eliminationist lexicon on the streets of London, in the ritual chanting of “from the river to the sea”, implying that Israel must be wiped off the map.

Price of appeasement

The political theology of this conflict dictates that moral choice for Palestinians has nothing to do with actions, however sanguinary, but everything to do with identity. Under the dictatorship of relativism, who you are matters infinitely more than what you do.

Yet ever since the Obama administration this same diabolical regime has been appeased and courted by the US and the EU, handsomely rewarded for the release of hostages and brought in from the cold — all in the name of preventing the mullahs from getting their hands on nuclear weapons.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in Vienna in 2015. The five permanent members of the UN, plus the European Union, agreed to lift many of the long-standing sanctions on Iran and unfreeze Iranian assets in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

Obama’s administration appeased Iran, signing the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna in 2015 - POOL New/Reuters

In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from the deal, but since 2020 the Biden administration has sought to patch up relations with Tehran. Last August, the US revealed that it had negotiated a new Iran deal, handing over $6bn in frozen Iranian oil assets in return for American hostages.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, insists that none of this cash has been spent yet, let alone diverted into the hands of Hamas from the humanitarian purposes agreed in the deal. Yet a Hamas spokesman boasted to the BBC that the terror attack on Israel had been financed by Iran.

Even if Blinken is correct, however, the handover gave a green light to the regime and the wider world: the West is open for business with Iran.

What makes the Biden administration’s appeasement of Iran all the more cynical is the fact that since the 2015 deal the regime has stepped up both its internal repression and its menacing meddling abroad.

Most obviously, there has been a brutal response to the nationwide protests that erupted last September against the Islamic Republic’s state-sanctioned misogyny and its treatment of ethnic minorities.

These protests, which continued for an unprecedented 100 days in the face of a harsh crackdown, were prompted by the death of Mahsa Jaina Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman, at the hands of the notorious “morality police”.

Iran has stepped up its internal repression, including the brutal response to protests against Mahsa Amini’s death - Markus Schreiber/AP

As of last April, at least 19,200 protesters had been detained and 537 killed by police. Seven have so far been executed and up to 100 more are in danger of the death penalty. Meanwhile, the Iranian judiciary responded to the uprising by banning the removal of headscarves by women in public.

Shocking as this level of state violence undoubtedly is, it is hardly surprising. The Iranian president since 2021, Ebrahim Raisi, was a notorious prosecutor during the decade after the Islamic Revolution. As a member of the “death committee” in 1988, he was responsible for the execution of up to 30,000 political prisoners in the purge that accompanied the war against Iraq. Raisi established the Iranian practice of conducting mass public hangings from cranes.

It is certain that Raisi’s draconian domestic policies have the full support of the Supreme Leader and the clergy. The same is true of the regime’s sponsorship of insurgencies and terrorism across the Middle East and beyond.

Sponsorship of terrorism

One of the most destructive — hence for Tehran, successful — of these has been the civil war in Yemen. There the Houthi rebels, including thousands of child soldiers, have destabilised one of the poorest countries in the region.

A decade of war in its Yemeni back yard has forced Iran’s arch-rival Saudi Arabia onto the defensive. The human cost has been horrific, with a death toll of up to half a million, mostly caused by famine.

The Houthis are equipped with Iranian weaponry and during the present Gaza conflict, missiles from Yemen aimed at Israel have been intercepted.

Demonstrators on a pro-Palestine march in Houthi-controlled Yemen - Mohammed Huwais/AFP

Far more dangerous to Israel, however, is the threat from Hezbollah. This long-established terrorist organisation based in Lebanon has an arsenal of 150,000 missiles, enough to overwhelm even Israel’s vaunted Iron Dome defensive shield.

Indeed, so serious is the threat from Hezbollah that Israel has taken the precaution of evacuating Kiryat Shmona, a border town of some 25,000 people. During the 2006 Lebanon War, the town was hit by more than a thousand Katyusha rockets.

Not far from Kiryat Shmona lies Kibbutz Amir, which has a special significance for me. In the summer of 1977 I worked there as a volunteer; it was my first introduction both to Israel and to the kibbutz as a way of life.

I thought of my time at Amir when I read about the massacres on October 7 at Kibbutzim Be’eri and Kfar Aza near the Gaza Strip. At these two village-sized communities, more than 230 men, women and children were murdered in a sadistic dance of death.

Kibbutzim are populated by idealistic families who support themselves by farming and light industries, eschewing materialism in order to realise the original Zionist vision, based on a utopian form of socialism.

The life of a kibbutznik wasn’t for me, but I came away with deep respect for the integrity of their humanitarian principles. Even those kibbutzniks who moved on and achieved global success, such as the great Israeli novelist Amos Oz, would often return to their kibbutz for peace and recuperation.

I recall how local Israeli Arabs, though not members of the kibbutz, would work there on terms of easy familiarity, equality and trust. This trust has now been undermined, perhaps fatally, by the revelation that Palestinian workers are believed to have given Hamas information about Kibbutz Be’eir that enabled the terrorists to carry out their pogrom. We do not yet know for sure whether such collaboration with Hamas was voluntary or under duress.

Both sides, but especially the Palestinians, will be the losers from this betrayal. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza work in Israel, not to mention two million Israeli Arabs who live there. Yet this destruction of mutual trust at the human level is all part of the Iranian master plan to undermine the Jewish state by isolating it from its neighbours.

Another aim of the Iranians in goading Hamas into the October 7 attack was to sabotage the Saudi-Israel rapprochement. The Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and several Gulf states, paved the way for a similar deal with Saudi Arabia.

Formal recognition of Israel by the Kingdom would have had huge symbolic significance: partly for obvious economic reasons, but also because Saudi monarchs see themselves as Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques and Protectors of the Two Holy Cities of Mecca and Medina.

Acceptance of the permanence of the Jewish state by the House of Saud would be tantamount to an official cessation of the jihad against Israel that has persisted since 1948. It is that permanent jihad that provides the raison d’être for terrorist organisations such as Hamas and Hezbollah — but also for the Islamic Republic itself.

It is one of several major failures of Western diplomacy to have risked the holy grail of Middle Eastern diplomacy, a formal pact between Israel and Saudi Arabia, for the chimera of a deal with Iran.

What makes the focus on appeasing Iran even more incomprehensible is the fact that throughout more than a decade of this humiliating process, Iran has consistently sought to subvert Western society from within and to pursue its opponents even in exile.

An example of this was the forced closure last February of the London-based Iranian dissident broadcaster Iran International TV. The Metropolitan Police advised the émigré TV station to leave its office in Chiswick, West London, because they could not guarantee the safety of staff.

Last March Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev was charged with terrorism offences after being arrested while allegedly making seven videos outside the broadcasters’ HQ. He pleaded not guilty. Iran International TV has now moved to the US.

Such threats are clearly increasing in frequency and gravity. In the past year or two, MI5 and counter-terrorism police have foiled at least 15 Iranian plots to kill or kidnap individuals in the UK.

A similar rise in state terrorism has been seen elsewhere in Europe and the US. Last January three alleged hit-men were charged with conspiracy to assassinate Masih Alinejad, a prominent Iranian critic of the regime living in exile in Brooklyn.

The dramatic rise in anti-Semitic incidents and the radicalisation of Muslim communities across the Western world since Hamas launched its offensive on October 7 provide a perfect opportunity for the Iranians to step up terrorist activities here. The huge marches in London and other cities in support of the Palestinians are thinly disguised pro-Hamas demonstrations, with a strong Iranian presence.

In one well-publicised incident during a march through Whitehall earlier this month, an Iranian dissident encamped outside the Foreign Office was set upon by thugs, one of whom allegedly threatened to behead him. He was protected by police, but one “protester” was arrested and later charged with possession of a knife.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps is probably the world’s leading sponsor of terror, yet while it is officially proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the US, its leaders can still come and go legally in the UK. Despite criticism from both Tory and Labour MPs, the Government has dragged its feet on this issue. Meanwhile front organisations linked to the IRGC, such as the Islamic Students Association of Britain, operate with impunity.

Last August the Jewish Chronicle reported that a former Methodist chapel in Hammersmith had been used by IRGC commanders to spread Holocaust denial, anti-Semitic propaganda and calls for jihad in British universities.

The toxic ideas spread among thousands of students by at least eight IRGC commanders include the claim that “Jews created homosexuality”, along with apocalyptic visions of the “liberation” of Jerusalem, the removal of “all trace” of Israel and the destruction of the US Congress.

Victims and perpetrators

If anyone was in any doubt about the threat posed by Iranian propaganda in the current conflict, they need only study the language of Western aid agencies based in Gaza. In the past week alone, Action Aid has accused Israel of using “starvation as a weapon of war”, while Oxfam also points the finger at Israel, claiming that “a staggering 2.2 million people are now in urgent need of food”.

The clear implication of such unsubstantiated accusations is that Israel is now guilty of genocide, whereas it is in fact Hamas that both preaches and practices genocide against Israel. Simultaneously, at the UN the Iranian Foreign Minister warned the US not to support “the genocide in Gaza”, or else “you won’t be spared from the fire of war”.

A narrative is being constructed before our eyes that is the inversion of the truth: Hamas-led Palestinians are the victims, not the perpetrators, of genocide. And the authors of this monstrous narrative are the Iranians.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators hold placards outside the Israeli embassy in London - Mark Kerrison/In Pictures

Where do we go from here? Joe Biden and Antony Blinken need to be reminded that Israel is the aggrieved party, not the aggressor, in this situation. Just as after 9/11 the Americans did not rest until Osama bin Laden was killed and al-Qaeda dismantled, so the Israelis are now determined to destroy Hamas, as they are entitled to do under international law.

Having deployed US air power in the Middle East, Biden should use it to interdict Iranian airspace and to systematically degrade the IRGC. President Raisi and Supreme Leader Khamenei must be taught that they cannot instigate attacks against the US, let alone crimes against humanity in Israel, without paying a heavy price.

As for the inhabitants of Gaza: their only hope is to have the incubus of Hamas removed forever. Once that goal is accomplished, Israel should hand over the administration of Gaza to a joint commission, to include the Palestinian Authority and the Egyptians, brokered by the US and EU, but financed by Arab states.

At home, in order to restore his credibility Biden must face down both pro-Palestinian Democrats and Republican isolationists. His best hope of preventing a Trump comeback, which would be fatal to American prestige, is to side unambiguously with Israel and Ukraine against Iran and Russia.

If Biden cannot bring himself to do this, he should make way for someone who can. Just as Ronald Reagan restored moral clarity to American politics after Jimmy Carter’s failure to deal with the Iranian hostage crisis, so today the United States is in dire need of moral and intellectual leadership.

Only one presidential candidate, Republican or Democrat, states: “I will always unapologetically stand with Israel.” That candidate is the former US Ambassador to the UN and Governor of South Carolina: Nikki Haley.

If anyone deserves to be a winner from this emergency, it is she.