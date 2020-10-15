This year's AFI Fest is virtual and open to all. Here's what you need to know

Rachel Brosnahan in "I'm Your Woman," which has its world premiere as the opening-night selection of AFI Fest 2020. (Amazon Studios)

The AFI Fest has become a cornerstone of the Los Angeles moviegoing calendar, bringing audiences a mix of festival favorites from throughout the year, fresh discoveries and a dash of awards season hopefuls. But in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the entire festival ecosystem turned upside down, AFI Fest is going virtual.

As much as that might seem like a big change for an event that typically unfolds in Hollywood theaters including the TCL Chinese and the Egyptian, organizers hope that what defines the fest stays the same.

“We're still looking for the best stories, new voices, the things that we think are really interesting and that we think our audience will really enjoy,” said Sarah Harris, in her first year as director of programming for AFI festivals. “That's still at the heart of it.”

AFI Fest has an advantage over other festivals that have had to transition to post-pandemic virtual events: many on staff have already done it. The AFI Docs festival, which involves much of the same team, put on a virtual event in June, and dealt with many of the technical and logistical issues potentially in store for AFI Fest.

“We were able to pull from our experience on AFI Docs,” said Michael Lumpkin, director of AFI festivals. “This one is different in a lot of ways, but knowing the production schedule, knowing how a virtual festival gets produced, we knew the questions that had to be asked. Like if we're going to add another film in a theater it's like, 'It can only show at 9 a.m. or 11 p.m. if we add it at this point,' whereas in the virtual world that question kind of doesn't exist.”

The festival opens Thursday night with the world premiere of “I’m Your Woman.” Directed by Julia Hart, who co-wrote the script with her husband/producer Jordan Horowitz, the film stars “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Rachel Brosnahan as a criminal’s wife forced to go on the run with her infant child.

Hart’s previous film, the Disney+ release “Stargirl,” had its world premiere at the El Capitan theater in Hollywood on March 10, just as things were shutting down from the pandemic. She acknowledged feeling grateful to simply be working and have another film coming out this year.

“Getting to have our world premiere be the opening night of AFI Fest is such an honor and so exciting,” said Hart. “And I'm trying to just focus on that, instead of being sad that we don't get to ... celebrate together and have our movie show in a big theater. I just think given the state of the world, it's important to focus on the positives.”

Back in March, the South by Southwest Film Festival was one of the first major cultural events to be canceled due to the pandemic. Two films that had been set to premiere at SXSW — Angel Kristi Williams' "Really Love" and Kelly Oxford's "Pink Skies Ahead" — are now among the AFI Fest world premieres. Like Hart, Williams acknowledged she has mixed feelings about having her debut feature film premiere virtually.

“I've been going back and forth with this in my mind,” said Williams. “Obviously my dream for the film was for people to be able to see it in theaters on a screen. I currently don't see a world where that's going to happen anytime soon.

“To be honest, I just really want people to be able to access the movie,” she said. “And I think there comes a point where we can't keep waiting to give it to the audience that we made it for.”

Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Kofi Siriboe in "Really Love," directed by Angel Kristi Williams. (courtesy of AFI Fest)

Other world premieres include the documentaries “My Psychedelic Love Story,” directed by Errol Morris and “The Reagans,” directed by Matt Tyrnauer.

Of the 124 titles in the this year’s AFI Fest lineup, including 54 features, 53% are directed by women, 39% are directed by BIPOC and 17% are directed by LBGTQ+ filmmakers.

