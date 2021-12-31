Yeah, 2021 was a hot mess. But here are some bright spots Fort Worth saw this year

For many of us, 2021 stunk.

It’ll be remembered as the year of pandemic exhaustion, the Texas power grid failure, frightening inflation, rising murder rates, the Capitol riot, American failure in Afghanistan and nasty fights over race in schools. And much of that, unfortunately, will carry over into 2022 and even beyond.

But starting a new year looking only at the bad stuff is no way to live. So, we’ve put together a list of good things that happened for Fort Worth and Texas in 2021.

To keep the optimism going, we’d love to see your additions to our list; email us at letters@star-telegram.com.

VACCINES

Sure, our vaccination rates could be better, but let’s not lose sight of the fact: The COVID-19 vaccines work and have saved potentially millions of lives. More than half of those eligible in Tarrant County and Texas are inoculated.

With the omicron variant bearing down, people need to get booster shots to protect themselves and their families. They may not stop omicron’s spread, but vaccines and boosters make it a minor illness for most.

Our healthcare systems will be tested in the next few months, but without the vaccines, it would be so much worse.

SCHOOL AND LIFE

Speaking of life with COVID, let’s also be glad that we’ve learned to work around it. Panicky shutdowns make life miserable. Nowhere should this be more clear than in our schools. Finding ways to keep kids in classrooms, however imperfectly, has been a major victory that clearly makes for better education and less mental anguish for kids.

JUNETEENTH

Fort Worth’s Opal Lee got to see her dream of a national Juneteenth holiday come true in 2021. And if an ambitious plan comes to fruition, her work and the importance of the day when Texas slaves learned they were free will be the centerpiece of a Fort Worth museum that will also celebrate Black culture.

President Joe Biden speaks with Opal Lee after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LEADERSHIP

After the May elections, the Fort Worth City Council is younger, more diverse and better positioned to face the city’s challenges. Redistricting will add two more seats, and the city’s map must reflect its population and better organize districts to serve a growing city.

2022 will also bring the election of a new district attorney and three new leaders to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. New blood isn’t always for the better, but it’s a chance to reset priorities.

DOWNTOWN IS BACK

The pandemic kept workers and visitors out of downtown Fort Worth. But that’s changing, as demonstrated by the return of the Parade of Lights and an improving picture for hotels. And 2021 brought the potential for a huge research investment by Texas A&M University that could make the southern end of downtown into a powerful economic and educational engine.

The 2021 Fort Worth Parade of Lights in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday Nov. 21, 2021. The annual parade was back this year after last years virtual performance. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

SOME ECONOMIC GOOD NEWS

Inflation is a scourge, especially for working-class families. Companies are having trouble finding workers, and we’re all seeing what happens when there are kinks in the supply chain. But there are bright spots for many: the stock market is booming and housing prices are soaring. That means more valuable investments that many use for retirement.

There are downsides, too, such as higher property taxes. And the market is bound to come down. But checking your 401(k) balance is no longer an exercise in self-torture, and that’s something.

‘1883’ SPOTLIGHTS FORT WORTH

The spinoff of the wildly popular “Yellowstone” brought stars such as Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Fort Worth, which is cool. But even better, the filming has drawn attention to a neglected West Exchange Avenue.

HOPE FOR OUR TEAMS

Arlington’s Cowboys are division champions, with a real chance at a deep playoff run. The Rangers are still, um, the Rangers, but after spending half a billion on free agents, they’ll at least be interesting — and eventually competitive, right?

TARRANT COUNTY BARBECUE RULES

We’ve seen it building, but thanks to Texas Monthly, our local barbecue scene is finally getting its due. Six restaurants on the magazine’s list, including No. 1 Goldee’s, are right here. You don’t have to drive to the Hill Country — or even Dallas — for the best brisket and ribs.

DRINKS TO GO

Finally, if all the troubles of 2021 and fears of 2022 still have you down, you can get a margarita (or a gallon or two) from your favorite restaurant to enjoy at home, thanks to a new state law. Let’s raise a glass to that.