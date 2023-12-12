Are Ye and Ty Dolla $ign releasing their 'Vultures' album? What to know amid controversy

Ye is expected to release his 11th studio album, a joint project with frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign.

Together, the new hip-hop supergroup ¥$ (the yen and yuan sign for Ye with the $, of course, for Ty Dolla $ign) will release "Vultures," the first studio album from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West since the antisemitic remarks he made most famously in 2022 that have put his music and fashion career in limbo.

Ye, 46, tweeted in October 2022 that he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" and doubled down in later television appearances, echoing popular antisemitic talking points about Jewish people controlling the entertainment industry and media. At Paris Fashion Week earlier that month, he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "White Lives Matter," which often is associated with white supremacist groups.

The joint album from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign, 'Vultures' is expected to be released Friday.

Gap and Adidas later cut ties despite extremely lucrative arrangements with Ye. Adidas' Yeezy sneakers brought in billions for the German shoe giant, while the Gap axed a 10-year agreement to distribute Yeezy wear that was inked back in 2020.

The release of Ye's new album and its implications for his fans and collaborators comes amid the Israel-Hamas war and rising antisemitism and Islamophobia, including more than 800 antisemitic acts since Oct. 7.

Here's what we know about Ye's new album.

Kanye West livestream of 'Vultures' album listening party held in Miami

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, 41, hosted a listening party for the "Vultures" album in Miami on Monday, according to multiple outlets, including The New York Times and Variety. Described as a "rave," the listening event was streamed online with technical difficulties.

North West to appear on dad's album

Confirmed collaborations on the track include Nicki Minaj, Offset and Quavo, Chris Brown, Young Thug (who is currently incarcerated), Lil Baby, Charlie Wilson, Freddie Gibbs and North West, who raps on the track "Slide."

"It's gonna get messy, just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie," Ye's eldest daughter with Kim Kardashian raps.

When is Kanye's album being released?

Ye has reportedly told fans during appearances in Miami over the last several days that the album would be released Friday.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Ty Dolla $ign to confirm the album's release date.

Ye fans are well aware of how the rapper and producer's albums often face delays, however, including "Jesus is King" and "The Life of Pablo."

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign title track 'Vultures' draws backlash for antisemitism

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign debuted the album's titular track with Bump J in Dubai last month, according to various media including Variety and People.

The track debuted on streaming on Nov. 22 and drew backlash for Ye's lyrics about sleeping with Jewish women.

What Ye said and why companies are cutting ties

Ty Dolla $ign shares 'Vultures' album tracklist

Ty Dolla $ign posted a tracklist on Friday, which included the pair's recent "Vultures" track.

Listed songs include "Beg Forgiveness," "Timbo Freestyle," "Worship," "Gun to my Head" and "New Body," which fans speculated early on would be the pair's long-awaited collaboration with Minaj. Versions of the track were expected on Ye's unreleased "Yandhi" album and, later, his 2019 album "Jesus is King." A leaked version has since gone viral on TikTok.

"Timbo Freestyle" may also be a collaboration with Timbaland, who reposted the tracklist on Instagram, with the caption: "One of my best body (sic) of work."

Are Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign going on a 'Vultures' world tour?

The supergroup has not announced a tour for the album in 2024 yet. Ye's last tour was the Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. Ty Dolla $ign's last tour was the More Motion Less Emotion Tour earlier this year, which lasted for six shows through October before being cut short without explanation, according to Uproxx and concert discovery service Songkick.

