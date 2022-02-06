Ye and Julia Fox: A timeline of the couple's high profile dates including the Birkin birthday party

No matter how hard you try, you can't escape the whirlwind romance of Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Julia Fox.

While the 44-year-old rapper is going through a divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian his current romance with Fox has taken the spotlight thanks to paparazzi, social media, and detailed accounts of the new couple's date nights.

According to Fox's account in Interview magazine of their first few dates the two met in Miami on New Year's Eve.

"It was an instant connection," Fox said in a Jan. 5 article for Interview magazine.

Here is a recap of all the moments that have become public exhibitions of the "Flashing Lights" rapper and "Uncut Gems" actress' relationship.

Julia Fox's Birkin bag birthday bash

Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday in February with Ye, other high-profile guests and some of her close friends.

'Love U for Life': Kanye West gets warm 'happy birthday' from Kim Kardashian amid divorce

She shared photos of the evening at New York City's Lucien restaurant that featured cocktails, a candle-laden birthday cake, and a menagerie of Hermés Birkin bags.

"Thank you so much to everyone that came out to celebrate me," Fox posted on Instagram Saturday.

She included another post that gave personal recognition to her beau: "And of course special thanks to Ye."

"13 Reasons Why" star Tommy Dorfman captured the birthday celebration moment on Instagram. Showing off famous guests like "Slave Play" creator Jeremy O. Harris, model Paloma Elsesser and Interview magazine editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg.

Ye and Julia Fox attend Paris Fashion Week

The couple took their relationship overseas as they attended Paris Fashion Week.

Fox and Ye attended the Kenzo fall/winter show on Jan. 23 in matching denim outfits. Fox accessorized her blue jean ensemble with large gold earrings and black eye makeup.

Story continues

Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week.

The couple was joined by Pharrell Williams and J Balvín.

Paris Fashion Week 2022:The biggest stars, including Ye and Julia Fox

Photoshoot with Madonna, movie night with other stars

On Jan. 12, Ye and Fox were captured alongside a slew of famous faces including Madonna.

Fox talked about the moment in an Interview Magazine article published Jan.15 saying she plans to dish about all her extravagant dates dubbed “This Week in Fox News.”

The actress had a date with Madonna and invited Ye to the party. More high-profile guests showed up including Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown.

Madonna posted about the evening on Instagram: "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up."

"I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes very grandiose promises," Fox said about her relationship with Ye in the interview. "It’s like, 'How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?' But he always does."

Fox continued to describe another date they had Jan. 14 where Ye hosted a "Zola" movie night with guests including Dave Chappelle, Marilyn Manson and Naomi Campbell.

Trendsetters: Black trailblazers including André Leon Talley, Naomi Campbell and more

"I just feel really safe with him," Fox told Interview.

Ye and Julia Fox's publicized dates

Dating rumors swirled around Ye and Fox's romance before they were confirmed with Fox's "Date Night" article in January.

The 31-year-old actress dished about her grandiose date with the rapper which included an impromptu restaurant photoshoot and a personal fashion show and what Fox called "every girl's dream come true."

'A real Cinderella moment': Ye, Julia Fox's whirlwind second date included impromptu photoshoot

Fox says Ye surprised her with "a hotel suite full of clothes" after dinner.

"I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic," Fox wrote.

Contributing: Charles Trepany

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kanye West and Julia Fox: A timeline of the couple's publicized dates