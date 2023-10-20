Ye, formerly Kanye West, isn't running for president in 2024, lawyer says

Ye will not be part of the fray in 2024.

After a failed long-shot bid for the White House in 2020, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West will not challenge President Joe Biden next November, according to his personal attorney, Bruce Marks.

Marks told Rolling Stone, "He's not a candidate for office in 2024."

Ye's Kanye 2020 political committee has set aside $0 for primaries in all 50 states, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, which reports expenditures for January to September of this year. Kanye 2020 didn't raise any money in the most recent reporting period and overall has less than $25,000 cash on hand, per reports.

Representatives for Ye didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Thursday.

MEGA/GC Images Ye, formerly known as Kanye West

Ye was never considered a serious contender for president in his first bid, only appearing on the ballot in 12 states as a third-party candidate. He has largely avoided the spotlight in recent months amid the fallout from a string of antisemitic remarks and erratic behavior, though he is reportedly shopping a new record.

Ye's alarming hate speech included him praising Hitler to Alex Jones and getting temporarily removed from Twitter (now known as X) after posting a swastika.

Such conduct prompted Adidas and other brands to cut ties with him at the end of 2022, with the shoemaker issuing a statement saying, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

An anonymous source close to West did tell Rolling Stone that the door isn't entirely closed but "there's no plan to do [run for president]… there's no campaign structure or anything along those lines in place." They called the chances of West mounting a campaign "beyond remote."

Story continues

West has not commented publicly about the prospect of him running for office in 2024.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content