Ye Is Ending His Partnership With Gap

After saying he's "done making corporate deals," Ye has decided to terminate his partnership with Gap.

The rapper first joined forces with the retailer for a YEEZY Gap collaboration in 2020, which followed with buzzy releases including recycled nylon jackets, colored hoodies and more. The duo also introduced Balenciaga's Demna into the partnership, introducing the YEEZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga range. During his time with the brand, Ye also transformed Gap's stores, while most recently debuting a sci-fi campaign starring Candice Swanepoel, shot by Nick Knight.

A report from The Wall Street Journal states that Ye's attorneys sent a notice of termination to Gap, because the retailer wasn't releasing apparel or opening YEEZY stores as promised. There will be no more collaborations created, but Gap will be able to sell its existing YEEZY Gap products. Its partnership with Balenciaga also remains unaffected.

“If [these companies] want to play with me — I’ve been playing nice up to this point... [Gap has] to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I’m thinking or I have to do the thinking somewhere else," Ye shared recently. His contract with Gap had originally noted that there would be "as many as five" retail stores by July 31, 2023.