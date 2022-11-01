Ye’s antisemitic rants are a threat to all of us — not just Jews. Be outraged | Opinion

It’s easy to dismiss the recent behavior of rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, as just more headline-grabbing antics by a man with serious mental health issues and an unslakable hunger for attention.

Easy to shake your head when he jumped on stage during an MTV Video Music Awards to grab Taylor Swift’s statuette and interrupt her acceptance speech. Easy to roll your eyes when he called slavery a choice. Easy, too, to facepalm when he shared a video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy trophies.

The man likes to be on center stage, but, not unexpectedly, West has gone beyond the ridiculous to the dangerous. His latest is a hate-filled stunt that serves as an alarming indicator of a deeper societal problem we can’t continue to ignore.

And while I try to keep this space free of politics and controversy — there is more than enough of that elsewhere — West’s recent antisemitic remarks should make all of us stand up and yell: Enough! When we allow the uncle to tell a racist joke at the dinner table, when we shrug off a friend’s religious prejudice, when we shrug our shoulders at a celebrity’s bigotry, our silence turns to tacit approval.

The anger and agitation these past few weeks is also personal for me. Raised Catholic, I married into the Jewish community and have shared traditions and religious holidays with The Hubby for a quarter century. MY family is under attack, too, and I don’t intend to stifle my outrage.

So, what has West — the man who threatened his ex-wife’s boyfriend publicly, the man who called out a fan in a wheelchair for not standing up during one of his concerts — done this time to prompt companies and social media platforms to cancel him? Oh, where to begin.

In early October, West got into an argument with Diddy, another singer, when he suggested Diddy was controlled by Jews, resorting to a ready-made stereotypical trope that’s been around for centuries. When Instagram slapped a restriction on his account, he took to Twitter to threaten “death con 3” on Jewish people.

Days later, on a Fox News show, he made more hateful remarks about Jews that were edited out but eventually leaked by Vice. He also blamed his diagnosis of bipolar disorder on Jewish doctors. This is more than West being West, or Ye being Ye, or whatever.

His rants feed into long-held stereotypes and conspiracy theories that date back centuries. And sadly (or should I write frighteningly?) he has a ready-built audience, an audience I like to think of as small but virulent in their prejudice.

For example, the Goyim Defense League, a well-known hate group, was so inspired by his comments that members recently displayed a banner over a busy Los Angeles highway overpass on Saturday that announced, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” Nazi salutes were provided too.

On a broader canvas, cases of antisemitic incidents have shot up sharply in the past year or so. They reached a record high in 2021, the highest since the civil rights group, the Anti-Defamation League, began tracking them in 1979. Cases of threats, vandalism, and attacks of all kind (including murder) were recorded in all 50 states, with the highest number of cases in New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas.

But this isn’t a problem of politics. (In fact, antisemitism is prevalent among the alt-right and the far left.) This is not a problem exclusively of the woke or, for that matter, the non-woke. This is a problem for all Americans, regardless of creed or color.

History has proven that Jews are usually the first to be targeted, but they’re certainly not the last. Scapegoating them, whether in 15th century Spain or in 21st century America, has invariably pointed to fissures in a society. A society turning on itself, failing itself.

It’s about time we learn that hatred of any group, at any time, for any perceived reason, is a threat to all of us.

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.