Yazmin Jauregui hopes to enter rankings with UFC 290 win: ‘That’s what I’m here for. I came here to get ranked’

Yazmin Jauregui feels she’s on the verge of taking a big step in her fighting career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Returning on the UFC 290 card on July 8, which serves as the crown jewel of International Fight Week, the Mexican prospect believes she’s fighting for a spot on the strawweight rankings. Jauregui (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) takes on Brazil’s Denise Gomes, and she’s confident a win over her would get her what she’s looking for.

“That’s what I’m hoping happens,” Jauregui told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “And the next fight, I know that it’s going to be against an opponent with an even higher level, more experience, and that’s what I’m here for. I came here to get ranked and continue undefeated. And yeah, I think it’s time to be among the ranked fighters.”

Jauregui is unbeaten in her MMA career and holds two UFC wins under her belt. At just 24, she’s considered one of the best prospects out of Mexico.

But despite the hype and even being the favorite on the odds, the Entram Gym product knows she can’t overlook Gomes, as she’s a dangerous and skilled adversary.

“Denise Gomes is a really young opponent as well, and she’s very hungry,” Jauregui said. “I’ve seen her fights in Invicta FC and her fights in Contender (Series), and she’s a gutsy fighter, she likes to go forward, and doesn’t shy away against anything.

“In the fights that I saw, wow, she has a lot of heart and in the end she gets her hand raised. She has punching power and this is a really cool challenge for me in the cage. And again, against another Brazilian. We know the toughness from the Brazilians. This is the third Brazilian I get. It’s not personal. I’m happy to be sharing the cage with a committed, professional rival. I’m prepared very well, and I’m going to give an incredible fight.”

More UFC!

Henry Cejudo: Yair Rodriguez tougher fight for Alexander Volkanovski than Islam Makhachev Sean O'Malley split on Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk: 'Pathetic,' but 'cool because of how rich they are' Joe Lopez: If Alexander Volkanovski puts hands on Yair Rodriguez, he will 'really rag doll him around'

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie