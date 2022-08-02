Yasmin's 'wild' first encounter with Celeste on Industry was originally very different

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Industry season 2, episode 1.

Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) is a brand new woman.

After spending much of season 1 shy and feeling uncomfortable at work, Yasmin seems to have stepped into herself when Industry season 2 begins. While Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold) struggled in isolation, Yasmin spent the pandemic partying with other one-percenters. But her unhappiness about work rears its head after she has a frosty reunion with Harper, clashes with the new girl on the Foreign Exchange Sales (FX) Desk, Venetia Berens (Indy Lewis), and has the world's most awkward conversation with Kenny Kilbane (Conor MacNeill). Enter Celeste Pacquet (Katrine De Candole), an elusive woman she meets on a wild night out. Turns out, Celeste works in Pierpoint's private wealth management department, which could be the exit hatch from the FX desk Yasmin has been looking for.

EW spoke to Abela about this chapter of the Harper-Yasmin story, why this opportunity with Celeste couldn't have come at a better time, and more. Plus, Abela teases the arrival of Yasmin's estranged father Charles Hanani (Adam Levy).

Nick Strasburg/HBO Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani in 'Industry'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Harper and Yasmin's friendship is non-existent when season 2 begins. What is it like to play the change in dynamic with Myha'la? Do you see a path forward for them?

MARISA ABELA: It was so much fun because we have a very good relationship off-camera, so it means we're able to really push each other onscreen. We're unafraid to go there with each other. I really enjoyed playing that animosity.

I do see a path for them because you can tell they're fighting because there is love there. If there's been love lost, then there's an opportunity for it to be regained. They wouldn't be going so hard on each if they were just acquaintances. For both of them there are stakes in losing this relationship. It's almost like when you see scorned lovers fighting on the street, who knows what's going to happen after this?

Yasmin meets Celeste thinking she's a random woman looking to party, but it turns out she also works at Pierpoint. What was your reaction to how their introduction would play out?

So, interestingly, we filmed that scene after we did [the finale] because it was originally very different. They [were meant] to meet at a dinner party and it was a lot more clicking cutlery on plates and jazz music in the background. There was a slow build of tension and I think the writers felt once they were doing the cut of episode 1 that it needed a thumping party. It's one of the things people enjoy about Industry, so it felt like a good place to pick up that relationship. It's a really fun way for [them to meet] each other because they meet through a misconception. Yasmin has the wrong idea about Celeste, and Celeste sort of toys with her like a cat with a ball of string. It's very indicative of how their relationship is going to go through the rest of the season. Yasmin enjoying that is also interesting, because last season she would rather be the cat than the ball of string.

How does this opportunity with private wealth management bring something new into Yasmin's professional life?

In this bank as a whole, it's where she belongs and where she can actually offer her truest self. Yasmin speaks 10 languages, she's very good in social situations and making people feel comfortable at a dinner party. Private wealth gives her the opportunity to lean into that. In season 1, she felt like she was fighting against her privilege at every turn just to be accepted by Kenny.

Yasmin has no interest in interacting with Kenny, but he's back in the office. What are we going to see from them this season?

There's trauma in this relationship and it's clear that the power dynamics have shifted now. Yasmin kind of has a hold over Kenny. I don't think she particularly wants it; she wants nothing to do with him. It's an interesting dynamic in terms of someone that's gone through the recovery process and is asking for forgiveness. I don't know whether it's Yasmin's responsibility to forgive Kenny or whether she can just move on, but Kenny is pretty insistent that for his recovery he needs her to forgive him. It's fascinating to watch it play out.

Yasmin's dynamic with Venetia, the new recruit to her desk, is off to a rocky start in the premiere. She pushes back against some of the culture and unwritten rules in the office, which results in Yasmin sort of cutting her down. Why does Yasmin have such a strong reaction to her?

Venetia triggers Yasmin in a way. The fact that [Venetia] isn't willing to see herself as a victim makes Yasmin feel like it was a choice to be a victim last year. It's never a choice to be a victim of harassment or toxicity in the workplace, but when you see someone so easily avoid it, it's difficult to not feel like you've put yourself in that position. I'm sure Yasmin wants to be a good mentor and take Venetia under her wing, she's just not able to do it because she resents her so much for being able to do what Yasmin tried for eight episodes to do and failed last season.

We know that Yasmin's father Charles Hanani (Adam Levy) is coming into the picture this season. What can you tease about what their dynamic is like and where their story goes?

Yasmin's father has always been a distant character in her life and she's not particularly close with either of her parents. They're not important relationships to her as an adult, but her father becomes important to her career. Yasmin has to swallow the fact that she'd rather leave him behind to incorporate him and his money, as Celeste suggests, into her place at Pierpoint. She needs him to survive, which is what she's been trying to run away from since we saw her at the beginning of episode 1 of season 1. It's embarrassing for her to need him and she really resents him for it, but the question will become more and more through the episode if she is willing to need her father?

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Industry airs Mondays at 9pm ET on HBO.

