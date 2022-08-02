Yasmin's 'wild' first encounter with Celeste on Industry was originally very different

Alamin Yohannes
·6 min read
Yasmin's 'wild' first encounter with Celeste on Industry was originally very different

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Industry season 2, episode 1.

Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) is a brand new woman.

After spending much of season 1 shy and feeling uncomfortable at work, Yasmin seems to have stepped into herself when Industry season 2 begins. While Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold) struggled in isolation, Yasmin spent the pandemic partying with other one-percenters. But her unhappiness about work rears its head after she has a frosty reunion with Harper, clashes with the new girl on the Foreign Exchange Sales (FX) Desk, Venetia Berens (Indy Lewis), and has the world's most awkward conversation with Kenny Kilbane (Conor MacNeill). Enter Celeste Pacquet (Katrine De Candole), an elusive woman she meets on a wild night out. Turns out, Celeste works in Pierpoint's private wealth management department, which could be the exit hatch from the FX desk Yasmin has been looking for.

EW spoke to Abela about this chapter of the Harper-Yasmin story, why this opportunity with Celeste couldn't have come at a better time, and more. Plus, Abela teases the arrival of Yasmin's estranged father Charles Hanani (Adam Levy).

Industry S2
Industry S2

Nick Strasburg/HBO Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani in 'Industry'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Harper and Yasmin's friendship is non-existent when season 2 begins. What is it like to play the change in dynamic with Myha'la? Do you see a path forward for them?

MARISA ABELA: It was so much fun because we have a very good relationship off-camera, so it means we're able to really push each other onscreen. We're unafraid to go there with each other. I really enjoyed playing that animosity.

I do see a path for them because you can tell they're fighting because there is love there. If there's been love lost, then there's an opportunity for it to be regained. They wouldn't be going so hard on each if they were just acquaintances. For both of them there are stakes in losing this relationship. It's almost like when you see scorned lovers fighting on the street, who knows what's going to happen after this?

Yasmin meets Celeste thinking she's a random woman looking to party, but it turns out she also works at Pierpoint. What was your reaction to how their introduction would play out?

So, interestingly, we filmed that scene after we did [the finale] because it was originally very different. They [were meant] to meet at a dinner party and it was a lot more clicking cutlery on plates and jazz music in the background. There was a slow build of tension and I think the writers felt once they were doing the cut of episode 1 that it needed a thumping party. It's one of the things people enjoy about Industry, so it felt like a good place to pick up that relationship. It's a really fun way for [them to meet] each other because they meet through a misconception. Yasmin has the wrong idea about Celeste, and Celeste sort of toys with her like a cat with a ball of string. It's very indicative of how their relationship is going to go through the rest of the season. Yasmin enjoying that is also interesting, because last season she would rather be the cat than the ball of string.

How does this opportunity with private wealth management bring something new into Yasmin's professional life?

In this bank as a whole, it's where she belongs and where she can actually offer her truest self. Yasmin speaks 10 languages, she's very good in social situations and making people feel comfortable at a dinner party. Private wealth gives her the opportunity to lean into that. In season 1, she felt like she was fighting against her privilege at every turn just to be accepted by Kenny.

Yasmin has no interest in interacting with Kenny, but he's back in the office. What are we going to see from them this season?

There's trauma in this relationship and it's clear that the power dynamics have shifted now. Yasmin kind of has a hold over Kenny. I don't think she particularly wants it; she wants nothing to do with him. It's an interesting dynamic in terms of someone that's gone through the recovery process and is asking for forgiveness. I don't know whether it's Yasmin's responsibility to forgive Kenny or whether she can just move on, but Kenny is pretty insistent that for his recovery he needs her to forgive him. It's fascinating to watch it play out.

Yasmin's dynamic with Venetia, the new recruit to her desk, is off to a rocky start in the premiere. She pushes back against some of the culture and unwritten rules in the office, which results in Yasmin sort of cutting her down. Why does Yasmin have such a strong reaction to her? 

Venetia triggers Yasmin in a way. The fact that [Venetia] isn't willing to see herself as a victim makes Yasmin feel like it was a choice to be a victim last year. It's never a choice to be a victim of harassment or toxicity in the workplace, but when you see someone so easily avoid it, it's difficult to not feel like you've put yourself in that position. I'm sure Yasmin wants to be a good mentor and take Venetia under her wing, she's just not able to do it because she resents her so much for being able to do what Yasmin tried for eight episodes to do and failed last season.

We know that Yasmin's father Charles Hanani (Adam Levy) is coming into the picture this season. What can you tease about what their dynamic is like and where their story goes?

Yasmin's father has always been a distant character in her life and she's not particularly close with either of her parents. They're not important relationships to her as an adult, but her father becomes important to her career. Yasmin has to swallow the fact that she'd rather leave him behind to incorporate him and his money, as Celeste suggests, into her place at Pierpoint. She needs him to survive, which is what she's been trying to run away from since we saw her at the beginning of episode 1 of season 1. It's embarrassing for her to need him and she really resents him for it, but the question will become more and more through the episode if she is willing to need her father?

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Industry airs Mondays at 9pm ET on HBO.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl