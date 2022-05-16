Yasmin Finney to play Doctor Who character with same name as David Tennant-era companion

Doctor Who fans hoping for the return of the Time Lord's companion-sidekick Rose, the character played on the show by Billie Piper, can maybe, sort of, celebrate.

The BBC announced today that actress Yasmin Finney has joined the show "playing the character of Rose" and is filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary. Finney is best known for appearing on the Netflix show Heartstopper. How does this Rose relate to the character who traveled with both Christopher Eccleston's Doctor and David Tennant's version of the two-hearted alien? We'll have to wait some time for clarity on that.

"Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?" said showrunner Russell T. Davies in a statement. "You'll find out in 2023, but it's an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world — and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"

It was announced earlier this month that Davies had cast Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa to play the Doctor full-time after the series' current star, Jodie Whittaker, departs later this year. On Sunday, the BBC revealed that former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to the show next year. Tennant played the Doctor for five years, starting in 2005, and his portrayal of the two-hearted alien is widely regarded as among the best in the show's history. Tate played the role of Donna Noble on numerous occasions during Tennant's time on the show and became a regular cast member in 2008. Both actors were cast on Doctor Who by Davies who left the show at the same time as Tennant but has now returned to the series to oversee the show's 60th anniversary celebrations.

Last year, Whittaker spoke with EW about shooting the scene in which her Thirteenth Doctor regenerates into the the new version of the character.

"It was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I've ever had," she said. "It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But … it felt right. It was a wonderfully-celebratory-slash-grief-ridden day that I could spend with the family that I'd made. I suppose the best thing about it is that the episodes are still on. So until they're off, I don't have to really get my head around the fact that it's not my part!"

