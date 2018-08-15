Yasiel Puig, Nick Hundley spark bench-clearing brawl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night

What started off as simple frustration after hitting a foul ball turned into an all-out brawl Tuesday night between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, things got heated between Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and Giants catcher Nick Hundley while Puig was at the plate.

Puig fouled off a pitch for his second strike in the at-bat and was visibly frustrated. Hundley said something to him, and then he and Puig were seen exchanging words in front of home plate umpire Eric Cooper. Then, Puig shoved Hundley twice and, well, things escalated quickly.

Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after an altercation with Nick Hundley of the San Francisco Giants leading to an ejection for both players during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Once things were sorted out and the two teams returned to their respective benches, Puig and Hundley were both ejected from the game. First baseman Buster Posey replaced Hundley behind the plate, and Austin Barnes came in to finish the at-bat.

After the game, each supported its own side. No surprise there. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Puig was only mad at himself at the beginning of things. Giants manager Bruce Bochy still didn’t understand why Hundley was ejected.

Dave Roberts: Puig yelled an expletive out of frustration, Hundley apparently thought it was directed at him or the pitcher. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) August 15, 2018





Puig: “It doesn’t happen with other teams.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) August 15, 2018





Bochy on Hundley getting ejected: “I don’t get it, either. We’ll see what the (umpires) report says. You’re going to defend yourself.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 15, 2018

Hundley wouldn’t comment on what he said to Puig. “That stuff that’s said on the field, that will be left out there.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 15, 2018





The Giants, thanks to an RBI single from Alen Hanson, beat the Dodgers 2-1.

