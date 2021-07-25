Yashika Aannand Gets Severely Injured in a Car Accident; Former Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant’s Friend Dies on the Spot

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and film actress Yashika Aannand is severely injured in a car accident that took place at Mahabalipuram. The actress was admitted to the emergency ward. Reports suggest that the actress was travelling with a few of her friends and one of them died on the spot.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Actress #YashikaAanand met with a car accident near Mahabalipuram, her friend who was traveling with the actress unfortunately died on the spot. Wishing Yashika a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/4yKjLlqB3D — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 25, 2021

