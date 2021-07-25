Yashika Aannand Gets Severely Injured in a Car Accident; Former Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant’s Friend Dies on the Spot

Team Latestly
·1 min read

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and film actress Yashika Aannand is severely injured in a car accident that took place at Mahabalipuram. The actress was admitted to the emergency ward. Reports suggest that the actress was travelling with a few of her friends and one of them died on the spot.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Also Read | Raj Kundra's 2013 Book Titled 'How Not To Make Money' Resurfaces On Twitter Amid Pornography Case; Here's All You Need To Know About It

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories