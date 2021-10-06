Yashasvi Jaiswal Meets Rohit Sharma After RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Match, Rajasthan Royals Shares Photo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Team Latestly
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yashasvi Jaiswal meets Rohit Sharma after the IPL 2021 game between RR and MI, Rajasthan shared a photo on social media.

Also Read | Ripal Patel Emulates Cristiano Ronaldo's Celebration After Delhi Capitals' Win Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 (Watch Video) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories