Yashasvi Jaiswal Meets Rohit Sharma After RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Match, Rajasthan Royals Shares Photo
Yashasvi Jaiswal meets Rohit Sharma after the IPL 2021 game between RR and MI, Rajasthan shared a photo on social media.
🤝 if you’re a destructive opener from Mumbai!#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #RRvMI | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/dwwIDvU5R7
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 6, 2021
