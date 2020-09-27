Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary Special: How Yashji Was the OG Filmmaker to Address Hindu Radicalisation and Communalism in Bollywood!

The late Yash Chopra is known by his fans as the 'King of Romance'. Well, he deservedly earned that title thanks to some classics like Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, Lamhe, and romantic entertainers like Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer Zara and his swansong, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Yash Chopra's filmography, of course, goes beyond the genre of romance, as he also made films that deal with the simmering anger in the nation. Movies like Deewar, Kala Patthar, Trishul, Mashaal are fine examples of this sentiment. Not to mention, he also experimented with filmmaking idea, by making a songless thriller in Ittefaq, that too with Rajesh Khanna in the lead, a superstar known for being the face of many evergreen songs. Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: Amitabh-Rekha's 'Dekha Ek Khwab' to SRK-Katrina's 'Saans', Romantic Songs That the Filmmaker Blessed Us With!

But there is one distinction of Yash Chopra that we don't usually talk about, when discussions get stuck either in Deewar or Chandni. Yash Chopra was also the first director in Hindi Cinema to make a film on the partition tragedy and the Hindu radicalisation. That too, in 1961! And if you think he got away with it, you are wrong there.

That film was Dharmputra, Yash Chopra's second directorial coming after the blockbuster success of Dhool Ka Phool. The movie was made under BR Films, the banner of his elder brother, the late BR Chopra.

A Still from Dharmputra

Even though the '60s didn't have a radical government in power as the one we have now, Yash Chopra faced so much outrage - theatres were reportedly burnt and the film flopped at the box office as a result, though it went on to win National Awards. He never made a film that dealt with Hindu-Muslim tensions again, until 43 years later,came Veer Zara, which was about cross border love and was way milder than the intensity of his sophomore film. But Dharmputra did become an leading example for other gutsy filmmakers like Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani, Aparna Sen, Nandita Das and others to make films that show the ill effects of radicalism.

Dharmputra was the adult debut of the late Shashi Kapoor, though he enters the film much later. The movie is set during the partition era, beginning in 1925, when India and Pakistan were one, under the tyrannical rule of the British, and ends after India gain independence, but is traumatised by the partition riots. Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: 10 Iconic Roles Of The Actor That Makes Us Miss Him Everyday.

Apart from Shashi Kapoor, the movie also stars Mala Sinha, Ashok Kumar, Rehman, Manmohan Krishna, Nirupa Roy, Indrani Mukherjee among others. Also spot a very young Tabassum and Deven Verma in there. The late Rajendra Kumar, who was the hero in Yash Chopra's Dhool Ka Phool, had a cameo of a Nehruvian leader in the film.

The first half of the film is more of a melodramatic family drama involving a Hindu and a Muslim family, living in Delhi, in the same large house. Husn Bano (Mala Sinha), the daughter of the respected Nawab Badruddin (Ashok Kumar), is pregnant with the child of her lover (Rehman), who is missing. Dr Gulshan Rai (Manmohan Krishna) helps her with her pregnancy, and also adopts the child with his wife Savitri (Nirupa Roy), as they raise it as their own son.

The child grows up as a Hindu, and even though the Rai's have other kids, and Bano gets to marry her lover, they don't tell him the truth. Now a young strapping man, Dileep (Shashi Kapoor) is high on patriotism but he also has a false sense of nationalism and religious values. He hates Muslims and when the riots happen, he incites and leads a mob with an agenda to kill his own biological parents, blissful of the truth.

