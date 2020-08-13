'Yasss, queen!', 'Hell, no!': Here's how Black-caricature GIFs can reinforce racism, as 'digital blackface'

First came texting, then came emojis — and then GIFs, often starring Black celebrities like RuPaul, Steve Harvey, J. Alexander and Oprah, to quickly express a range of feelings, from "Yasss!" to "Hell, no!" But the popularity of those GIFs among non-Black users has ushered in a problem: the rise of "digital blackface."

That term, first coined by Lauren Michele Jackson, a college fellow in Northwestern University’s English department, is used to describe what she called, in a recent Teen Vogue essay, “various types of minstrel performance that become available in cyberspace.” It's a concept that's been called out quite a bit lately — also in Wired, the New York Times, Medium and across social media — and one that's prompted a flurry of references to a 2019 award-winning study, “Digital Blackface: How 21st Century Internet Language Reinforces Racism,” by University of California Berkeley student Erinn Wong. Wong tells Yahoo Life that she wrote the paper after having an epiphany: "Every time there's a new piece of technology, or another platform comes out, blackface just finds a way to surface up again.”

Wong was just 18 when she wrote the paper for a college writing course that emphasized research on digital literacy, and how belief systems are influenced by the internet. Her professor, author Carmen Acevedo Butcher, tells Yahoo Life that her fascination with media studies was stoked by joining Facebook in 2005 and by studying the works of the Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan. “Social media was changing the way my brain worked,” she says. It was a concept she encouraged her students to explore.

Wong dove right in. She explains now that, while she wanted to be careful, as a non-Black person, about “taking up space,” she felt it was and is important for people to understand that digital blackface perpetuates negative stereotypes — including the idea that Black people are overly emotional. Wong says that the media “that white people have made and consumed for centuries … has the power to cast a story or label on someone before we even know them,” which, she notes, is another byproduct of systemic racism.

“That is something that [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color] are always fighting for — just to be seen as who we are, our humanity,” says Wong, quoting the author, public speaker and child welfare advocate Amnoni Myers, who says, "I am constantly rewriting the story that has been written for me."

What is digital blackface?

Digital blackface can be any display of Black-cultural appropriation — from wearing box braids or speaking with a “blaccent” — that becomes viewable on social media or elsewhere online. But specifically, Jackson writes in Teen Vogue, it uses “the relative anonymity of online identity to embody Blackness,” such as when a non-Black person shares GIFs of “sassy,” “angry” or otherwise caricatured Black people.

Jackson, the author of White Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue… and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation, goes on to write that digital blackface involves “performers [who] ‘blacken’ themselves up with costume and behaviors to act as black caricatures.” She elaborates, “Digital blackface does not describe intent, but an act — the act of inhabiting a black persona. Employing digital technology to co-opt a perceived cachet or black cool, too, involves playacting blackness in a minstrel-like tradition. … No matter how brief the performance or playful the intent, summoning black images to play types means pirouetting on over 150 years of American blackface tradition.” She adds that “the tenets of minstrel performance remain alive today in television, movies, music and, in its most advanced iteration, on the Internet.”