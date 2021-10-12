Yarmuth won’t run for re-election, opening a fight for Democratic KY congressional seat

Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democratic congressman, announced Tuesday he would not seek re-election in 2022.

The decision of the House Budget Committee chairman creates an immediate scramble for his Louisville-based seat, which is heavily Democratic.

“Truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long. I always said I couldn’t imagine being here longer than 10 years. After every election, I was asked how long I intended to serve and I never had an answer. Today I do. This term will be my last,” Yarmuth said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Yarmuth, first elected in 2006, will turn 74 next month. While the congressman indicated he’s in good health, consideration about how he wants to spend his remaining years weighed on his decision to call it quits.

The race to succeed Yarmuth in Kentucky’s 3rd congressional district is expected to get crowded.

State Rep. Attica Scott was already in the race, planning to primary Yarmuth. Now with his exit from the field, she’s already finding company.

State Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey swiftly tweeted he would pursue the seat.

A worsening political environment for Democrats will also likely spur some Republican challengers hoping to ride a large red wave in the midterms.