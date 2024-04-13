Yariel Rodriguez called up by Blue Jays to make MLB debut; Paolo Espino optioned
TORONTO — Right-handed pitcher Yariel Rodríguez has been recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate.
The move came hours before Toronto hosted the Colorado Rockies.
The 26-year-old Rodriguez will make his Major League Baseball debut as the Blue Jays' starting pitcher.
Long reliever Paolo Espino was optioned to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move.
Rodriguez agreed to a US$32-million, five-year contract with the Blue Jays in the off-season.
He has pitched as a starter and a reliever in top leagues in Cuba and Japan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.
