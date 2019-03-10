Yarde vs. Reeves results: Anthony Yarde stops Travis Reeves in fifth round

Anthony Yarde continues to make noise in the light heavyweight division as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Travis Reeves on Friday at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The "Beast from the East" successfully defended his WBO Intercontinental title for the fifth time in a fight that sprung into life a minute into the fifth round. Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs) landed a straight right hand that sent Reeves stumbling backward into the ropes, with his hands down and out on his feet. Yarde then connected with a thudding left hook that forced referee Marcus McDonnell to step in and end the bout.

Reeves (17-4-2, seven KOs) gave a good account of himself and frustrated Yarde for the opening four rounds, but in the end, the Baltimore native simply couldn’t handle Yarde's power.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ranked No. 1 by the WBO, Yarde could now be made the mandatory challenger for WBO champion Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs).

MORE: Join DAZN to watch GGG in June and 100+ fight nights a year

It was only the second time since 1999 that a boxing event had taken place at the iconic London venue. Although the thought of staging boxing at the concert hall was frowned upon by King George V in 1883, the famous London landmark has housed many fight nights over the years, including a pair of Muhammad Ali exhibition bouts in 1971 and 1979; the British Empire vs. the American Services in 1918, and many fights featuring Frank Bruno, Lennox Lewis, Prince Naseem Hamed and Henry Cooper. The notorious London gangsters the Kray twins also boxed there in 1951.

On Friday, the venue was filled to the rafters with fight fans watching Britain’s up and coming talent.

"I'm making it look good but I'm learning on the job," Yarde said afterward. "I'm practicing new things but still able to get the stoppage.

Story continues

"It’s a journey, it’s a career, I've been in the professional sport for just over three years now, 12 amateur fights, it’s never been done before. I've got my foot in the door, ranked No. 1 by the WBO, soon I think I will be mandatory for the WBO belt. It doesn’t matter about the man behind the belt. For me, it’s about the title."

Promoter Frank Warren said that he believed the WBO may announce that Yarde would be Kovalev's next mandatory defense.

“I thought he [Yarde] was excellent, he did what he had to do," Warren said. "It was a decent opponent that he was in with and that will put him in good stead. He’s No. 1 and I believe the WBO will be announcing something fairly soon and that may be ordering Kovalev to face Anthony."

Earlier Friday, British heavyweight prospect Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois (10-0, nine KOs) defeated Razvan Cojanu (16-6, nine KOs) via second-round KO to win the vacant WBO European heavyweight title. The 21-year-old Londoner made light work of his counterpart. Dubois put his explosive power on display by catching Cojanu with two left hooks to the body before a left-right hook combo to the head sent the Romanian to the canvas. Cojanu was badly damaged and unable to carry on with 12 seconds left in the second round.

“It’s been a while out of the ring, so I needed to get a bit of ring rust off," Dubois said. "I was expecting a knockout. I trained hard and hard work pays off.”

Warren gave the budding prospect high praise.

“We know what he [Dubois] can do. If he hits them it's lights out, and if he catches them correctly, they are gone. That’s what happened tonight," he said. "That was a tremendous win.”

Other results

Liam Williams def. Joe Mullender; Williams retains his BBBofC British middleweight title.

Chris Jenkins def. Johnny Garton; Jenkins wins the BBBofC British welterweight title.

Lucien Reid vs. Indi Sangha, technical draw; featherweights.

Hamza Sheeraz def. Rod Douglas Jr.; super welterweights.

James Branch def. Kieran Pitman; cruiserweights.

Jake Pettitt def. Stefan Slavchev; super featherweights.