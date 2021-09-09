Yara Shahidi’s natural-textured ballerina bun is actual perfection

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

When it comes to styling my hair, I’m not the most adventurous. If you ever saw me out and about, nine out of 10 times, my hair is out and loose. The 10th time, it’ll be half-up, half-down. I can’t get past the idea that certain up-dos make me looking a bit like a Founding Father, especially buns.

Don’t get me wrong, on days where I can’t be bothered/WFH, I’m impartial to a high bun a la Molly-Mae Hague. But for a night out or special occasion? Most likely not – but I wish I had it in me.

Which is why I’m so obsessed with Yara Shahidi’s latest hairstyle. The Grownish star was attending a Dior event at Brooklyn Museum and while her makeup was as flawless as always (just look at that bold red lip), her hair was styled into my dream updo.

Yara’s hair was parted down the centre and brushed back into a super elegant and chic ballerina bun that sat on her neck. The stunning hairstyle was done by celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms.

She later posted a video of her look on Instagram, which starts by zooming out from her stylish bun, before showing off her black Dior dress.

The post was flooded with praise from fans, with comments like: “It’s the perfect bun for me” and “if poise was a person”.

Basically, we can all agree on one thing: she looks increeeedible.

