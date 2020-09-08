Yara Shadidi On Loving Her Monobrow And Why Family Give The Best Beauty Advice

From ELLE

At just 20 years old, Yara Shahidi has not only starred in award winning sitcom Black-ish and it's spin-off show Grown-ish, but simultaneously studies full-time at Harvard University (Michelle Obama even wrote her recommendation letter - name something better than that, we'll wait).

The actress has been praised for her use of her social media channels to support the Black Lives Matter Movement and encouraging young people to vote with her initiative WeVoteNext, but doesn't like the term 'activist' and instead self-identifies as 'a creative and socially engaged human' according to a recent interview. Moral of the story, there's nothing Shahidi can't do.

The star sat down with ELLE to discuss her good (and bad) beauty habits and why self-love is so important.

I hit the sack at...

...11pm, but often find myself up at 3am – I’m trying to change that.

I wake up at...

...while I’m shooting Grown-ish, it’s 4:30 to 5am. If it’s up to me, then 8:30 or 9am feels fantastic.

The first thing that passes my lips is...

... Sadaf, which is my favourite tea. Sometimes I put in a little khand (sugar), which wakes me up like nobody’s business.

My make-up routine...

... takes about 30 minutes. I love to do my brows, so I do them first, then lip gloss – Bobbi Brown’s Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss is right up my alley because it’s so hydrating.

My exercise routine...

... is non-existent right now. I love stationary cycling and do classes my mama puts together. I’m also a black belt in Tang Soo Do (a type of karate).

When I look in the mirror....

... I’m looking at my skin. It’s sensitive and I struggle with breakouts. It’s always a challenge not to pick my spots. And I love my monobrow – it feels like I’m owning who I am.

The last beauty item I bought myself was...

... Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion – I’m averse to ashyness. And I have to have tea tree oil to help clean my skin.

I feel happiest when...

... listening to music or a podcast. At the moment I’m listening to The Moth and Heavyweight.

My fridge is always filled with...

... a jade roller and whatever my father’s made. My bubba can cook and my mama can bake, so the fridge is my happy place.

My mood is...

... joyful chaos: my brain has been all over the place today, in a really fun way.

The craziest thing I've done in the name of beauty is...

... put hair removal cream on my arms. I kept it on for too long and it scabbed my skin. I no longer do this...

My body...

...feels like my own.

I deal with stress...

...by writing, conversations with my support network and music.

My biggest beauty indulgence is...

... facials. Skin by Mamie in New York is incredible. I love any moment I can lie down.

Tell us a beauty secret...

... don’t touch your face. It can transfer bacteria, so just for health reasons. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, moisturise.

The best beauty advice I've ever received was...

... from my family, and it’s always been to take care of myself. Beauty is holistic for us, so rather than being like, 'How do I deal with acne?’ it’s, ‘What is my body telling me?’

Vanity to me means...

... a necessary bravado. The world can feel unstable and sometimes people don’t give you the props you need. There are moments when vanity is a good thing: it means you’re into yourself.

Yara Shahidi is a Bobbi Brown ambassador.

